Jody Jacob-McVey of EquiSense Solution LLC to be Featured on Close Up Radio

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The connection between humans and horses dates back thousands of years. Experiencing horses in their natural herd environment can provide powerful insight into how we participate in our own herds: our families, schools, communities and the workplace.

Jody Jacob-McVey is a professional certified coach (PCC), an equine behavior specialist and the managing director of EquiSense Solutions LLC (ESS), an experiential living and leader development company.

“One of my core beliefs is that all people are naturally creative, resourceful, and whole, and sometimes “stuff” happens” says Jody. “We believe our clients can find the best solutions for themselves when given the opportunity to discover them. In nature, in the company of horses, the experience is a beautiful dance where all the parties to the relationship – client, coach, horse(s) – take the lead in exploring a given topic or desired outcome.

With EquiSense Solutions, Jody combines the business experiences of her corporate career with the interpersonal skills from coaching and consulting, and the absolute belief in the human potential when fully connected to the natural world.

“This work is for anyone who wants to learn something about themselves and/or who wants to inspire and lead others,” says Jody. “My niche isn't about what clients; my niche is about what experience. This is an in-person, in nature, opportunity to explore our leadership and the impact we have on others.”

Jody partners with creative institutions to provide life changing programs for people who need them the most.

“When people walk on the farm, they feel better automatically,” says Jody. “We've had that response from youth and adults in recovery, people living in homeless shelters, folks reintegrating from the prison system, veterans with post-traumatic stress. During 2020, this proved especially true – we saw young kids, parents, teams, and senior leaders relax, breath, and settle. This creates an opportunity to gain some perspective and sort some stuff out in a less reactive state.”

“Horses are naturally curious and social. They are always in relationship with us though the nature of that relationship is based on whether we are perceived as safe or not,” says Jody. “The horse’s behavior is constantly shifting in response to the clients’ actions and intention. I am constantly looking for these micro or overt behaviors that inform me as a coach how best to engage with my client in support of their stated goals. Clients can connect the horse behavior to feedback in real time. In almost every session they blow my mind.”

Jody says that all her work is in service of building awareness of self and others. That's where the leader development part comes in.

“I believe that everybody is a leader, from little kids to C-suite executives,” says Jody. “Everyone is a leader and leaders are responsible for their world - their intended and unintended impact. What I hope for the future is that we create an inclusive, diverse group of leaders throughout the world who are invested in co-creating, collaborating and elevating consciousness.”

Close Up Radio will feature Jody Jacob-McVey in an interview with Jim Masters on July 14th at 1pm EDT

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389