Injured Hiker Rescued from Middle Sugarloaf

CONTACT: Lt. James Kneeland 603-744-5470 603-271-3361 July 12,2021

Bethlehem, NH – On Saturday July 10 at 2:15 p.m., the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department was notified of an injured hiker on Middle Sugarloaf Mountain in Bethlehem. A 71-year-old female had suffered a lower leg injury as she started descending from the summit. Passing hikers had stopped to render assistance and it was quickly realized that a carry out would be required. By 3:45 p.m., the first rescuers reached the injured hiker.

The rescue team was comprised of Conservation Officers and volunteers from the Pemi Valley Search and Rescue Team. The injured hiker was placed into a litter and carried the 1.3 miles to the trailhead on Zealand Road where they arrived at 5:25 p.m. The injured hiker was taken from the trailhead by a family member for further treatment and evaluation of her injury.

The hiker was identified as Lilian Rehder of Lexington, Massachusetts. Rehder explained that as she descended from the summit she slipped on the wet trail causing her to overextend her leg which resulted in the injury. She was properly equipped for the short day hike and had completed the same hike on other occasions without incident. Rehder had also purchased a Hike Safe Card.

