Acclaimed Vocalist Louise Cappi Brings Optimism To Listeners With New Single "Hope"

Louise Cappi

It is the title track from her forthcoming 2021 album. Cappi is the daughter of renowned jazz artist Al Cappi.

I want to give people strong ideas to ignite their imaginations and to inspire them to think”
— Louise Cappi

NEW ORLEANS, LA, USA, July 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ever-talented Louise Cappi, daughter of renowned jazz musician Al Cappi, returns to the forefront of music. After the release of her previous album “Melange”, the New Orleans based singer-songwriter has continued to evolve her jazzy, blues and AC-oriented sound further, ushering a new era in her career, spearheaded by her new single, “Hope”.

Rooted in jazz-adult contemporary stylings, the single highlights Louise’s unique vocal delivery and engaging personality. The core of the new single “Hope” is all about finding the strength to persevere through hard times by staying hopeful and striving to be better during all the hustle and bustle of the world.

Louise says, “I want to give people strong ideas to ignite their imaginations and to inspire them to think,” and that is the crux of “Hope”.

Ms. Cappi is planning to release more music, including a new album in 2021, with title track, “Hope” being the first of a wave of new content from the singer, songwriter and entertainer.

“Hope” (the single) goes on pre-sale this Monday, July 12th on all major digital outlets, with a release date of Friday, July 16th.

ABOUT LOUISE CAPPI

Louise Cappi is no stranger to the realm of jazz music. The New Orleans based singer songwriter is the daughter of the late great New York jazz guitarist Al Cappi, where and her band pack the house on Friday and Saturday nights at her weekly residency at Mahogany Jazz Hall. Her music has received rave reviews globally from critics and audiences alike, as she forges her own path forward in the world of jazz music. Louise Cappi, aka, “A genre of her own”.

To find out more about Louise Cappi and her music:

Website: https://louisecappimusic.com
Reverbnation: https://www.reverbnation.com/louisecappi
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/louisecappimusic
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/0sOPai8DFVVAXashMd33v0

Michael Stover
MTS Management Group
michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com

About

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

