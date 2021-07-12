Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 184 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,370 in the last 365 days.

07-12-2021 $50,000 and $100,000 Powerball Tickets Sold in WV

CHARLESTON, W.VA. — Two winning Powerball tickets were purchased in West Virginia from Saturday, July 10. One ticket, worth $50,000, was sold at Speedway #9746 along Huff Creek Highway in Man, and another ticket, valued at $100,000, was sold at NBS Smokehouse #33 on North Main Street in Philippi.

Saturday’s numbers were 1, 5, 29, 54, 62, and the Power Ball was 3.

The $50,000 ticket matched four numbers plus the Power Ball, and the $100,000 ticket matched all five numbers but not the Power Ball.  The Powerplay option was not purchased on either ticket.

The holder of the ticket is encouraged to sign the back of their ticket and call the West Virginia Lottery at 304-558-0500 for instructions on how to claim.

Powerball  tickets cost $2, or $3 with the Powerplay option that can increase your prize two to 10 times.

You just read:

07-12-2021 $50,000 and $100,000 Powerball Tickets Sold in WV

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.