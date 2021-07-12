07-12-2021 $50,000 and $100,000 Powerball Tickets Sold in WV

CHARLESTON, W.VA. — Two winning Powerball tickets were purchased in West Virginia from Saturday, July 10. One ticket, worth $50,000, was sold at Speedway #9746 along Huff Creek Highway in Man, and another ticket, valued at $100,000, was sold at NBS Smokehouse #33 on North Main Street in Philippi.

Saturday’s numbers were 1, 5, 29, 54, 62, and the Power Ball was 3.

The $50,000 ticket matched four numbers plus the Power Ball, and the $100,000 ticket matched all five numbers but not the Power Ball. The Powerplay option was not purchased on either ticket.

The holder of the ticket is encouraged to sign the back of their ticket and call the West Virginia Lottery at 304-558-0500 for instructions on how to claim.

Powerball tickets cost $2, or $3 with the Powerplay option that can increase your prize two to 10 times.