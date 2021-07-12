Approximately 60% of Taiwan’s 5G network equipment are shipped to leading telecom brands across the world in 2020-21
The latest report "The Taiwan 5G CPE (Customer Premise Equipment) Industry " has been added to MarketResearchReports.com's offering.LEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report, nearly 60% of Taiwan’s 5G network equipment are shipped to brands and over 37% to telecom operators. Taiwan’s major 5G network equipment suppliers include Foxconn, Askey, WNC, Zyxel, and Arcadyan.
The shipment volume of the Taiwan 5G CPE (Customer Premises Equipment) industry reached 296,000 units in the first quarter of 2021, enjoying a whopping growth of 240% compared to the first quarter of 2020. This growth was attributed mainly to the continued commercialization of 5G FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) by telecom operators around the world and the shift in telecom orders from Huawei to Taiwanese network equipment suppliers due to the U.S. ban. It is anticipated that the industry’s shipment volume will reach 324,000 units in the second quarter of 2021.
US is working closely with Taiwan to restructure international supply chain routes as a pandemic is slowing down, which devastated global trade and production output, including major delays to planned 5G network rollouts throughout the Asia Pacific region.
Korean giant Samsung recently announced that the company has inked an agreement with UK-based telecom Vodafone, under which it will supply open/virtualized RAN (Radio Access Network), 4G, and 5G network equipment to the latter in Britain, Reuters reported on June 14. The deliverables include vRAN solutions, open RAN compliant radios such as massive MIMO (Multiple-Input Multiple-Output).
The financial terms of the agreement are yet disclosed. While Ericsson and Nokia continue to dominate the European 5G market, several European telecom operators have been considering Samsung to replace China’s Huawei. The UK has decided to join others by removing all Huawei 5G equipment by the end of 2027.
In addition, Samsung already landed a USD 6 billion deal with US-based telecom Verizon last September and Japan’s NTT Docomo this March. The shipment volume of Taiwan’s 5G network equipment industry grew 240% year-on-year and 4.2% sequentially in the first quarter of 2021.
