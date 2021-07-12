Mazda: The Best Car Brand of 2021, According to CarBuzz

Consumer Reports indicate Mazda wins, beating Tesla and Genesis

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Consumer Reports, a non-profit organization, released its findings of the most recommended car brand for 2021, with Mazda vehicles scoring highest in terms of road-test scores, predicted reliability, owner satisfaction, and safety ratings. The brand topped the 32-name list as the ultimate winner for 2021.

Last year, German manufacturers Porsche and BMW were in the top spots, with Subaru and Honda close on their heels. Mazda jumped from fourth place in 2020 to pole position this year, with a seven-car-strong range being tested. Consumer Reports strives for objectivity by buying long-term test cars rather than relying on press loans, which is an indication of their comitment to giving accurate results. And, despite the fresh-faced Mazda CX-30 being well-received, it rated poorly - in fact, it scored lowest on the model-specific satisfaction survey. All other cars and new Mazda SUV models scored incredibly well, helping the manufacturer nab the coveted title.

With 12 models in the lineup to be tested, BMW did well in road tests and came in second place. Subaru, Porsche, and Honda are the names that complete the top-five roster. The top ten listing is completed by the likes of Lexus, Toyota, Chrysler, Buick, and Hyundai. The fact that homegrown brands Buick and Chrysler scored so well is a feather in the cap of the American automotive industry. Notably, Tesla dropped a few places to 16th for this year, Lincoln slid down the list to 28th position, while the bottom spot was given to Alfa Romeo, just after Land Rover.

With a variety of products that remain popular, such as the Mazda MX-5 Miata roadster and the family-friendly yet athletic Mazda CX-3, the Japanese automaker’s increase in predicted reliability easily helped secure the top spot for 2021.

About CarBuzz:

CarBuzz provides consumers with industry news and features posted daily to the CarBuzz apps and website. A complete Buyer’s Guide and BuzzScore rating system helps buyers in the USA to make purchasing decisions by means of comprehensive reviews, a comparison tool, and car finder function.