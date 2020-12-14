CarBuzz Highlights It’s Favorite Automotive Easter Eggs

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Originally coined in the world of video gaming, the term Easter Egg has become synonymous with hidden messages or features within a product, image, or even a work of art. And, in recent years, automakers have taken to hiding surprises for buyers in their latest vehicles. Here are some of CarBuzz’s favorites:

As an homage to Fiat, the Jeep Renegade is one such vehicle with a hidden message. This takes the form of the spider motif, which can be found beneath the fuel fap. While some believe it may be there because of the belief that spiders are attracted to gasoline, the “Ciao Baby!” speech bubble hints more to the Italian automaker, known for its Spider models.

It is no surprise that a high-tech company like Tesla is well-versed when it comes to Easter eggs. Much like in video games, you sometimes have to perform a somewhat counter-intuitive action in order to unlock them. The Tesla Model X is a prime example of this. If you hold down the T button on the infotainment touchscreen then enter the code “holiday” into the textbox, you will initiate a Christmas light show. Wizards in Winter, performed by the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, will flow from the sound system, and Falcon Wing doors will raise as the lights flash in time to the music.

Moving abroad, we have the Honda Civic. To find this hidden treasure, you will have to spring for one of the upper-trim models, and there is no guarantee that you will get the same Easter Egg as your fellow Honda buyers. The little surprise takes the form of an embossed image found underneath the spill mat in the center console, available in four variations. The only common factor is the HondaJet private passenger plane, which appears in each image.

The American company’s love for Easter eggs doesn’t stop there, though. The Jeep Wrangler has no fewer than five for fans to uncover. True gearheads would know that the image of sandals that appear under the windscreen wipers is a reference to motor journalist Rick Pewe, who was renowned for showing up to off-roading events in a pair of sandals. There are also numerous instances of small Willys Jeep illustrations on the windshield, wheels, and gear selector!

If you would like to know more about these hidden features, messages, pictures, and the like, read the full article found on CarBuzz, where more Easter Eggs are detailed for the lilies of the GMC Hummer, Ram 1500 TRX, Chrysler 200, and Ford GT.

More information: https://carbuzz.com/features/our-favorite-automotive-easter-eggs