Keisha Robinson of A Touch of Key LLC to be Featured on Close Up Radio

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When people are able to extract themselves from their pain, from their challenges and their struggle, they are almost always compelled to help other people.

Keisha Robinson in one such person.

Keisha grew up in the heart of drug-infested north Philadelphia, where she became a product of her environment. She was homeless, addicted to drugs and on probation.

Finally, Keisha found her will to thrive again.

She contacted my probation officer to say she didn't want to be in the environment she was in and needed help.

“I placed myself in a recovery house for two years to clean up,” recalls Keisha. “When I got out, my mind started to change. My social world changed.”

Once Keisha I realized how much power she had within her, she needed to take it a step further. That’s when she discovered life coaching.

“I’ve always had a passion to help people,” recalls Keisha. “Growing up, everybody used to gravitate to me to ask questions or to help them with things. I never understood why.

“Now that I reflect back, my story is so strong. I overcame so many hurdles. I want to be that voice for people. Your current situation is not your final destination. All the help that we need is really at our fingertips every day. We can't fall victim.”

Today, Robinson is the founder of A Touch of Key, a nonprofit community outreach organization dedicated to empowering the people who need it most. Her ultimate goal is feed as many mouths as I can feed and to touch as many hearts as she can.

“I want to be able to help the community,” says Keisha. “I chose youth guidance because a child’s social world can deteriorate in the blink of an eye, and they often don't know how to express themselves. I want to be their voice because I’ve been where they’ve been, and I know I would rather listen to someone that actually walked the path. It's a constant reminder of where I came from because I'm constantly uplifting people. I want everyone to love and embrace themselves and know that they’re not alone.”

