M-27 resurfacing in Cheboygan County to begin July 19

Contact: James Lake, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-0993 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY: Cheboygan

HIGHWAY: M-27

CLOSEST CITY: Topinabee

START DATE: Monday, July 19, 2021

ESTIMATED END DATE: Friday, Oct. 29, 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $3.7 million to resurface nearly 12.5 miles of M-27 from the I-75 on/off ramps to M-33 in Cheboygan County. This project includes new storm sewer and concrete curb and gutters.

For project details and a map, visit Mi Drive.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require daytime single-lane closures with traffic regulators. All lanes will be open during non-work hours.

SAFETY BENEFITS: In addition to a smoother and safer driving surface, this project includes new pavement markings and sidewalk ramps built to Americans with Disability Act (ADA) standards.  

