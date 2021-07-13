Tiger King Joe Exotic Becomes Crypto King With Launch of Second Coin

Launch of Second Token Tiger Cub Catapults Joe Exotic into Unique Position as King of Crypto

FORT WORTH, TX, USA, July 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2020 the world was captivated by the dramatic antics of the Netflix series Tiger King. The team for Joe Exotic, the larger-than-life central character of the show, has launched his second cryptocurrency coin while the star awaits his retail from prison. Earlier this year the launch of the popular Tiger King Coin ($TKING) on the Ethereum ($ETH) network signaled his entry into the digital assets space. While there are other celebrity coins, few are endorsed by their targets and there are currently no celebrities with multiple coins. And so, with the launch of his second coin Tiger Cub ($TCUB) on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network, Joe Exotic’s title of Crypto King is secured.

Tiger Cub ($TCUB) is a dedicated charity coin mandated to benefit “the children who need it most with a special emphasis on engaging children with the outdoors and animals great and small”. According to the team, those efforts will include bringing children and animals together through various partnerships. A source says that one such possibility currently being negotiated includes Noah’s Port Farm, a nonprofit group located in Florida, that facilitates visits from children with autism and sensory issues to their farm where they can interact with over 100 animals in a safe and controlled environment.

The new Tiger Cub coin is the latest expansion in his team's growing ecosystem of digital and real-world products, which includes digital artwork in the form of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT), a line of Cannabis related products, and his cryptocurrency efforts. The new coin will work in tandem with the flagship Tiger King Coin ($TKING) to advance the causes Joe is passionate about, including the charities for animals and children, and his efforts for criminal justice reform, stemming from his own experiences with the judicial branch.

This launch is the next step in Joe’s plans to quote, “make the world a better place, whatever the circumstances”, and for him, those circumstances include having been incarcerated since January of 2020. He is currently held in the Federal Medical Centre in Fort Worth, TX after having been diagnosed with a blood-immune disorder and prostate cancer and refused treatment in the Oklahoma facility where he was housed. Joe has consistently stated that he was wrongfully imprisoned, that he is the victim of targeting by opponents of his animal park and that his legal team is working hard to reverse those rulings.

Due to the popularity of the Tiger King show, the Tiger King Coin ($TKING) has already seen significant press coverage and has gathered a large community in the short time it has been on the market. It was recently featured on Fox Business as well as scheduled upcoming appearances on CNBC, TMZ, and other networks. There are also rumors that the upcoming Season 2 of the Tiger King show will include mention of the coin and that the media traffic around the series will continue to generate buzz and interest.

Plans for Tiger Cub ($TCUB)

The $TCUB community will be actively seeking new partnerships with charities that benefit the well-being of children and animals. These may include tiger rescue foundations and wildlife preservation groups. $TCUB will also serve as the dedicated marketing wallet for both $TKING and $TCUB.

Marketing and promotional deals with social media influencers, CEX’s, and major media outlets are underway, with appearances on multiple media outlets having already occurred.

About Tiger King ($TKING)

As provided by the $TKING Development Team - The legend of Joe Exotic has launched on the Ethereum blockchain! The man the world learned to call TIGER KING from the hit Netflix documentary is back, this time as a digital currency.

The developers are thrilled to present Joe’s official cryptocurrency to the global public, endorsed by the man himself. Joe will always be the Tiger King, but his colorful career has landed him with a hefty legal bill in a bid to fight a corrupt legal system. Now he also faces the expense of cancer treatment. Joe has received a percentage of $TKING supply secured during the stealth launch of the coin. Every purchase will increase the value of his charity wallet.

$TKING will see mainstream marketing exposure like no other coin before it. It features a liquidity lock, upcoming token burn in three months, a no-ownership, verified contract, and a professional marketing team to augment and amplify the efforts of Joe’s representatives. The team is actively working with multiple centralized cryptocurrency exchanges for listing the coin to simplify the process whereby fans of the show can directly purchase the token and support Joe Exotic’s charity efforts. Even more exciting is the transformation of $TKING into a digital launchpad, where holders of the token get early access to additional spinoff digital products.

For instance, during the recent release of the $TCUB coin, holders of $TKING gained access to the presale purchase of the coin via a whitelist procedure to ensure a fair rollout of the token which prevented sniping and botting of the new coin during launch. This process was wildly successful and will be used for other currency and digital product rollouts. Additionally, holders of $TKING have received airdrops of the new $TCUB token at launch. More information about Tiger King and Tiger Cub coins can be found at tiger-king.org

Token Details for Tiger Cub ($TCUB)

Tiger Cub ($TCUB) is founded on the Binance Smartchain network (BSC) with a maximum supply of 500 billion tokens.

The coin distribution is allocated in the following manner:

● Pancake swap: 50%

○ This is the batch of coins that will be offered to the public for purchase

● Airdrop to existing $TKING holders: 30%

○ Over the course of 6 months, $TCUB airdrops will be awarded to holders of the parent $TKING coin

● Charity Wallet: 5%

○ After the launch, these coins will be donated to various charities

● Marketing: 5%

● Development: 5%

● Joe Exotic - Advisors: 5%