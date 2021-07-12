Fintel Short Squeeze Explorer Identifies Short Squeeze Opportunities for Retail Investors
Fintel’s short interest data identifies candidates for the week of July 11NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fintel.io, a provider of advanced research tools for data-driven investors, has developed a mathematical model that provides investors and traders with data that helps quantify the short squeeze risk for a company. This model takes into account a number of factors that contribute to short squeezes, including relative short interest, borrow fee rates, trading volume, and others.
The Short Squeeze Explorer provides a leaderboard ranking of companies with the highest Short Squeeze Score so traders can easily identify companies with the highest likelihood. For traders who want to find short squeeze opportunities before they happen, the Short Squeeze Explorer is an ideal tool.
Below are notable Short Squeeze candidates as of July 11, 2021 at 6:00pm EST, along with insights from Fintel founder, Wilton Risenhoover:
* XELA - Exela Technologies Inc (98.52)
XELA has a short borrow fee rate of 66% and a short interest percent of float of 28%, both of which are very high. These numbers, combined with an extremely high one-month volume momentum of 1900%, put XELA in the top spot for this week.
* NEGG - Newegg Commerce, Inc. (98.50)
NEGG has a short borrow rate of 81.66% and short interest percent of float of 30.6%. It’s volume momentum and price momentum are 731% and 246% respectively, placing NEGG in the second spot this week.
* GMVD - G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. (98.04)
GMVD has a borrow fee rate of 54%, and like XELA, it’s one-month volume momentum is over 1000%, which places it third this week.
* TLC - Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. American Depository Shares (96.64)
The borrow fee rate for TLC right now is 78.41%, which is the highest of our picks this week. With a volume momentum factor of 575% and a price momentum factor of 19%, TLC is number four.
* MEDS - Trxade Group Inc (95.65)
MEDS has a borrow fee rate of 50%, like the others, an elevated volume and price momentum. It’s short interest % float is just 9.35%. If this number climbs, it will indicate a higher scarcity of shares and could precipitate a squeeze.
Short Squeeze Scores scoring model ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 being most likely, relative to its peers.
The Short Squeeze Explorer also compiles data like Short Interest % Float, Change in Volume, Change in Price, and Borrow Fee Rate into an easy-to-use leaderboard for investors to reference when making decisions.
For more information visit https://fintel.io/
About Fintel.io:
Fintel.io is a leading equity research platform designed to help data-driven investors make better investing decisions. Fintel provides deep analytics on a variety of market data, including fund ownership, insider trading activity, short interest, and company financials. Fintel currently tracks over 30,000 funds and over 63,000 securities traded worldwide. Information includes fund holdings, fund sentiment, financial data, and regulatory filings. Fintel was founded by Wilton Risenhoover.
About Finpedia.co
Fintel.io developed Finpedia.co as another resource for retail investors. Finpedia is a financial wiki that aims to develop thorough and complete research reports on every publicly traded company in the world. These research reports are crowdsourced from public documents such as regulatory filings and news reports. For more information visit finpedia.co.
Evan Sneider
Red Rooster PR
email us here