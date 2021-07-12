Robert Cannon accepted into Forbes Business Council
Forbes Business Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for Successful Business Owners and LeadersHARRISON, NY, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robert Cannon of Cannon Wealth Solutions has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.
Robert Cannon was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.
“We are honored to welcome Robert Cannon into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”
As an accepted member of the Council, Robert has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events. Robert will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.
Finally, Robert will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.
" I'm excited to be part of an exclusive and diverse group of professionals who are all on the same mission to provide the best services for our clients . I'm even more excited to share my 30 years experience with my colleagues " - Robert Cannon , Founder and CEO of Cannon Wealth Solutions
ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS
Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.
To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.
