‘MedResolve’ Offers Unique and Innovative Personal Injury Legal and Medical Funding Products
'MedResolve' is pleased to offer an alternative investment vehicle in the litigation finance sector.HARRISON, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harrison, New York based Altuitive Partners LLC (Altuitive), an investment management company led by alternative investment veteran, Robert Cannon CFF, MBA, AIFA, announces the launch of MedResolve, a litigation financing company dedicated to providing funding solutions to personal injury plaintiffs, healthcare professionals and attorneys. The company was founded by a group of dedicated professionals with decades of experience in finance, law and health care services, resulting in an unrivaled offering of services. Spearheading the day to day operations of the Company is Richard Berman, who brings more than 15 years of experience, both in the legal field, and since 2016, as an underwriter and originator of nearly $100 million in personal injury litigation fundings on thousands of underlying cases.
Being injured in an accident can be a life altering experience, causing disruptions such as lost time from work, long-term disability and the need for specialized medical care. MedResolve helps alleviate this burden and allows personal injury plaintiffs to turn a portion of their future settlement into cash by offering non-recourse advances for life needs, expenses and true to the company’s name, surgical advances to help uninsured patients fund the cost of surgery that is related to the ongoing case. Unlike traditional loans, these fundings are structured as purchases of the plaintiff’s future settlement or award.
MedResolve also helps medical professionals who treat injured plaintiffs and the attorneys who represent such injured plaintiffs accelerate the collection of a portion of their medical bill or legal fee receivables by offering practice-specific factoring and revenue cycle management solutions to normalize income streams and help these professionals grow their business.
To learn more about MedResolve and its personal injury funding solutions for plaintiffs, doctors and lawyers, please call (866) 744-5242 to speak with a funding representative. Or visit www.med-resolve.com.
Robert cannon
http://www.cannonwealthsolutions.com
+1 914-517-7090
email us here