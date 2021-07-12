St. Johnsbury / Violation of Restraining Order
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A403265
TROOPER: David Garces
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 07/11/21 at 1940 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Avenue A, St Johnsbury
VIOLATION: Violation of Restraining Order
ACCUSED: Dylan Wirth
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 07/11/21, VSP St. Johnsbury responded to a scene of a crash on Pierce Road in St. Johnsbury. Upon arrival Troopers learned that the operator was no longer on the scene. When Troopers located the operator on Avenue A in St. Johnsbury, they found that the operator was with Dylan Wirth. A record check on Wirth showed that he had an active restraining order with this operator and he was taken into custody and processed at the St. Johnsbury barracks.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/13/21 at 0800 hrs
COURT: Caledonia
MUGSHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.