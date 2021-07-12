Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 45 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,243 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury / Violation of Restraining Order

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A403265

TROOPER: David Garces                            

STATION:  St. Johnsbury                   

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 07/11/21 at 1940 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Avenue A, St Johnsbury

VIOLATION: Violation of Restraining Order

 

ACCUSED: Dylan Wirth                                              

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 07/11/21, VSP St. Johnsbury responded to a scene of a crash on Pierce Road in St. Johnsbury. Upon arrival Troopers learned that the operator was no longer on the scene. When Troopers located the operator on Avenue A in St. Johnsbury, they found that the operator was with Dylan Wirth. A record check on Wirth showed that he had an active restraining order with this operator and he was taken into custody and processed at the St. Johnsbury barracks.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:    09/13/21 at 0800 hrs        

COURT: Caledonia    

MUGSHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

St. Johnsbury / Violation of Restraining Order

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.