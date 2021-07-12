St. Johnsbury / Violation of Restraining Order

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A403265

TROOPER: David Garces

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 07/11/21 at 1940 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Avenue A, St Johnsbury

VIOLATION: Violation of Restraining Order

ACCUSED: Dylan Wirth

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 07/11/21, VSP St. Johnsbury responded to a scene of a crash on Pierce Road in St. Johnsbury. Upon arrival Troopers learned that the operator was no longer on the scene. When Troopers located the operator on Avenue A in St. Johnsbury, they found that the operator was with Dylan Wirth. A record check on Wirth showed that he had an active restraining order with this operator and he was taken into custody and processed at the St. Johnsbury barracks.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/13/21 at 0800 hrs

COURT: Caledonia

MUGSHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.