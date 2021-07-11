Suspects and Vehicle Sought in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 700 Block of 7th Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects and a vehicle in reference to a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Saturday, July 10, 2021, in the 700 block of 7th Street, Southeast.

At approximately 1:18 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects forcibly took the victim’s property then fled the scene in a vehicle.

The vehicle is described as a gray Nissan Rogue with a Virginia Tag of 8795CL

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects and/or vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.