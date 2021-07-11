Fatal Crash/Middlesex Barracks

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A302703

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Ross

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-249-9191

DATE/TIME: 7/10/2021

STREET: VT Route 232

TOWN: Marshfield

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Groton Forest Road Campground

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Wilbur Brown

AGE: 57

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan

VEHICLE MODEL: Rogue

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaling Front end and Drivers Side

INJURIES: Passenger-Suspected Minor

HOSPITAL: Central Vermont Hospital

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: David Boswell

AGE: 43

Helmet? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berlin, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 1999

VEHICLE MAKE: Kawasaki

VEHICLE MODEL: Vulcan

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled

INJURIES: Fatal

HOSPITAL: NA

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 7/10/2021 at approximately 12:06 pm Vermont State Police, Marshfield Fire Dept., East Montpelier EMS and Plainfield FAST Squad responded to a report of a car vs motorcycle crash on VT Rte. 232 in Marshfield.

Investigation determined a motorcycle driven by David Boswell, 43, of Berlin, was traveling southbound on VT Rte. 232 when a Nissan Rogue, driven by Wilber Brown, 57, of Barre entered the roadway from a driveway.

Boswell was ejected from the motorcycle and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Sharon White, 59 of Barre was a passenger in the Nissan. She was transported to Central Vermont Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Brown was uninjured.

VT Rte. 232 remained closed for several hours while crews investigated and cleared the scene.

Brown was ticketed for a violation of Title 23, Sec. 1049 – Vehicle Entering from Private Roadway.

An investigation remains active.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint 6048314, T23 VSA 1049

LODGED - LOCATION: n/a

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: n/a

COURT ACTION: n/a

COURT: n/a

COURT DATE/TIME: n/a

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Respectfully,

Trooper Casey Ross

Vermont State Police

“A” Troop – Middlesex

1080 U.S. Route 2,

Middlesex, VT 05602

PH: (802) 229-9191

FX: (802) 229-2648

Email: casey.ross@vermont.gov