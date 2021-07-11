Fatal Crash/Middlesex Barracks
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A302703
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Ross
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-249-9191
DATE/TIME: 7/10/2021
STREET: VT Route 232
TOWN: Marshfield
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Groton Forest Road Campground
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Wilbur Brown
AGE: 57
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2017
VEHICLE MAKE: Nissan
VEHICLE MODEL: Rogue
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaling Front end and Drivers Side
INJURIES: Passenger-Suspected Minor
HOSPITAL: Central Vermont Hospital
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: David Boswell
AGE: 43
Helmet? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berlin, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 1999
VEHICLE MAKE: Kawasaki
VEHICLE MODEL: Vulcan
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled
INJURIES: Fatal
HOSPITAL: NA
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 7/10/2021 at approximately 12:06 pm Vermont State Police, Marshfield Fire Dept., East Montpelier EMS and Plainfield FAST Squad responded to a report of a car vs motorcycle crash on VT Rte. 232 in Marshfield.
Investigation determined a motorcycle driven by David Boswell, 43, of Berlin, was traveling southbound on VT Rte. 232 when a Nissan Rogue, driven by Wilber Brown, 57, of Barre entered the roadway from a driveway.
Boswell was ejected from the motorcycle and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Sharon White, 59 of Barre was a passenger in the Nissan. She was transported to Central Vermont Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Brown was uninjured.
VT Rte. 232 remained closed for several hours while crews investigated and cleared the scene.
Brown was ticketed for a violation of Title 23, Sec. 1049 – Vehicle Entering from Private Roadway.
An investigation remains active.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint 6048314, T23 VSA 1049
