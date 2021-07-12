Aero Asset Report: Preowned Twin Helicopter Market Rose in First Half of 2021

Led by North American Demand

Light twin engine retail sales jumped nearly 40 percent in the first two quarters of 2021, and medium twin sales 25 percent.”
— Aero Asset Vice President of Market Research Valerie Pereira
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aero Asset’s second quarter Heli Market Trends report indicates 15 percent stronger preowned twin engine helicopter retail sales volume in the first half of 2021. Available inventory shrank as the supply of helicopters for sale fell 10 percent year over year.

After trailing Europe last year, North America led transaction volume, accounting for half of global preowned twin engine helicopter transactions to date in 2021. VIP configured sales volume led the way, with an increase of 40 percent year over year.

“Light twin engine retail sales jumped nearly 40 percent in the first two quarters of 2021, and medium twin sales 25 percent,” said Aero Asset Vice President of Market Research Valerie Pereira. “Heavy helicopter sales, however, slumped during the same period,” she added.

Deal Pipeline Drops

Pereira noted that after two consecutive quarters of growth in the number of deals pending at various stages of transaction, the deal pipeline decreased a sizable 35 percent in the second quarter compared to the first. However, the number of deals pending in the pipeline were up 15 percent year to date, vs. same period in 2021.

The most liquid preowned market year to date was the Leonardo AW109S/SP, closely followed by the EC/H145. The Canadian-based helicopter trading firm just released its second quarter 2021 Heli Market Trends report, compiling preowned retail sales and supply trends for 13 twin-engine models in the light, medium and heavy-weight categories.

Download the Report

Go to https://aeroasset.com/report to download the Heli Market Trends report. This quarter you can also find a conversation with Frederic Goig, an ex-VP global growth of Babcock Group and now a senior advisor to global private equity firms.

About Aero Asset Inc.

Aero Asset is a Toronto, Canada-based helicopter trading firm founded by President Emmanuel Dupuy, Vice President of Market Research Valerie Pereira and Vice President of Sales William Sturm. The multilingual group has decades of experience selling aircraft worldwide. The company releases quarterly and annual preowned Heli Market Trends reports based on proprietary intelligence and market research. Focusing exclusively on twin-engine preowned helicopters, the report ranks the best and worst markets.

Aero Asset is a member of the Helicopter Association International, the Association of Air Medical Services, National Aircraft Finance Association, and the National Business Aviation Association. For more info go to: https://www.aeroasset.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

No representation, guarantee or warranty is given as to the accuracy, completeness or likelihood of achievement or reasonableness of any statements made by or on behalf of Aero Asset. The information contained herein should not be construed as advice to purchase or sell aircraft. Neither Aero Asset nor its owners, directors, officers, employees, agents, independent contractors or other representatives shall be liable for any loss, expense or cost (including without limitation, any consequential or indirect loss) that you incur directly or indirectly as a result of or in connection with the use of data or statements contained herein or otherwise provided by Aero Asset.
