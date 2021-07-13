Equator’s Cordless Self-Cleaning SweepMOP Rated Five Stars

Equator Sweeper Mop

After debuting on Amazon and other major e-tailers in June, the versatile mop is drawing high ratings for its efficient wet and dry cleaning.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The All-in-one cordless and self-cleaning SweepMOP from Equator Advanced Appliances is drawing multiple five star reviews from customers after launching earlier this year. The SweepMOP hit the market last month and is racking up positive reviews from customers who are impressed by the mop’s ability to clean wet and dry messes without having to make any adjustments to the mop.

The SweepMOP is a self-propelled and lightweight dual mop and sweeper that can be used for cleaning any hard flooring area. Equator President Atul Vir was inspired to create the mop as a result of the pandemic. “Being home more, I was helping my wife with chores and realized how inefficient and unsanitary traditional mops and sweepers were.” He said. “With the new SweepMOP, we addressed every concern that users had with the old options and created a totally new and streamlined approach to cleaning hard floors.”

The SweepMOP is a singular cleaning aid that can be used to effortlessly clean hard flooring without any strenuous bending to sweep dirt piles or struggling to squeeze out and then wash a mop after each use. Instead, the unit easily glides across the floor with gentle guidance from the user and can handle a wet messy spill or dry dust and dirt particles all at once. When the user is finished and redocks the mop in its station, they simply push one button and the SweepMOP begins a self-cleaning process that keeps it sanitary and ready for use at all times.

“This is both easy to use, and it works wonderfully!” wrote one customer after experiencing the SweepMOP in action. Another five star reviewer commented that the SweepMOP, “Cleans your floors in half the time it would take other mops.”

With a swivel power head, ergonomic handle, and proprietary design that ensures the SweepMOP can get into challenging corners and crevices, the SweepMOP is cutting cleaning times down dramatically across the country while also cutting down on the hassle that goes along with doing chores the traditional way.

At only five pounds, the quiet, lightweight, and rechargeable 2200 mAh SweepMOP, which can clean 1500 square feet in a single charge, is fast becoming a fixture in kitchens, living rooms, garages and more as customers rush to replace dated traditional sweepers and mops with this new, efficient, and wireless all in one solution. Homeowners, apartment dwellers, and anyone who cleans can order a SweepMOP from Amazon, Home Depot, Lowe's, Walmart, Sears, Goedeker and Wayfair among others at an MSRP of $399.

About Equator Advanced Appliances

Equator Advanced Appliances was founded in 1991. Its product line includes laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, wine coolers and other essential home appliances. Equator’s groundbreaking eco-friendly products have been featured over 1,000 times in the media including Fortune, Popular Mechanics, better Homes and Gardens, the Wall Street Journal and Oprah. Now commencing its 31st year in business, Equator remains committed to creating ingenious products that solve real problems in its customers’ lives. For more information about the SweepMop, visit www.EquatorAppliances.com.