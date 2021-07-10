Sam Tabibian, Esq., Sahm Manouchehri, Esq., and Robert Booker II, Esq. own and manage Century Park Law Group, LLP

Century Park Law Group Building CPLG Family Logo

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Century Park Law Group practices injury law with a focus on auto, bike, bus, motorcycle, pedestrian, truck, Uber/Lyft, slip/trip and falls, premise liability, and products liability accidents. For the past 17 years, CPLG has achieved the best possible results for every client we served. From the thorough investigation of injury accidents to taking full advantage of available technologies to expedite our clients’ claims, we have built our Los Angeles personal injury law firm to provide superior service and performance to clients throughout Southern California.

About Sam Tabibian, Esq.

Sam Tabibian was raised in Southern California in a family of physicians. During his childhood, he saw countless injured patients walk through his father’s and uncles’ medical offices. Having witnessed patients suffer through injuries from no fault of their own, Sam began his path to law school.

Sam graduated from Loyola Marymount University with a JD and MBA in 2004. After graduating, Sam joined a prominent California law firm that focused on civil litigation. Frustrated with the types of cases he worked on, in 2008 Sam started his own practice focusing in Personal Injury, Business Litigation and Real Estate litigation largely representing plaintiffs in complex cases.

In 2013 Sam co-founded Century Park Law Group, a law firm dedicated to representing plaintiffs in personal injury matters. Sam has also utilized his MBA from Loyola Marymount to manage Century Park Law Group and help obtain excellent results for clients while finding new and innovative ways to use cutting edge technology in the firm.



About Sahm Manouchehri, Esq.

Sahm Manouchehri was raised in Los Angeles from the time he was six months old. During his junior year at UCLA, while working on a pre-med degree, Sahm decided to switch gears and instead pursue a law degree after realizing his medical understanding could be of benefit to those in personal injury legal matters.

After completing his undergraduate studies at UCLA, Sahm attended USC School of Law where he took courses on litigation and injury law with the intention of becoming a prominent personal injury attorney. After graduating from USC, Sahm joined Tharpe & Howell LLP as an associate attorney where he defended the interests of insurance companies against victims with injuries caused by truck and auto accidents through no fault of their own. Following this role, Sahm took an associate position at Wilson, Kenna & Borys LLP where he represented business establishments that had been sued by persons injured while on their property, continuing to represent insurance companies.

The years Sahm spent at both of these law firms gave him invaluable insights into the inner workings of personal injury litigation and the self-interests of insurance organizations. This experience was crucial to providing Sahm with the perspective needed to represent CPLG’s injured clients’ claims against the type of insurance companies that he once represented. In 2006, Sahm left Wilson, Kenna & Borys, LLP to start his own personal injury law practice. In 2013, Sahm co-founded CPLG with the exclusive goal of representing injured clients.



About Robert L. Booker IIEsq.

Robert L. Booker II grew up in Ohio and attended school at the University of Notre Dame where he briefly studied medicine before switching his major to Government. After moving to California, he earned his law degree from Pepperdine University in 2001.

For over twelve years, Robert worked as an insurance defense litigation attorney, where he successfully litigated complex cases from inception to trial and verdict. As insurance defense litigation attorney, Mr. Booker gained rare experience in both human anatomy and the process of filing and denying claims.

Robert has represented clients in all types of complex litigation, including personal injury, catastrophic injury, premises liability, product liability, business, contracts, consumer, civil rights, security, HOA disputes, construction defect, federal cases involving the Americans with Disabilities Act, and wrongful death. Mr. Booker joined Century Park Law Group in April 2015 as a partner who supervises the entire Litigation department.

Robert has successfully recovered over $45,000,000 in settlements for CPLG’s clients.

Areas of practice:

Auto accidents, Bicycle accidents, Bus accidents, Civil litigations, Motorcycle accidents, Pedestrian accidents, Slip and Fall accidents, Truck accidents, Uber/Lyft accidents, Wrongful Death, and Toxic Mold.



About Century Park Law Group

Century Park Law Group is a law firm and a great source for experienced Los Angeles car accident lawyers, bike accident lawyers, bus accident lawyers , Los Angeles Motorcycle accident lawyers, pedestrian accident lawyers, truck accident lawyers, Uber/Lyft accident lawyers, slip and fall accident lawyers, premise liability lawyers, and products liability accident lawyers. For the past 17 years, we achieved the best possible results for every client we served. From the thorough investigation of injury accidents to taking full advantage of available technologies to expedite our clients' claims, we have built our Los Angeles personal injury law firm to provide superior service and performance to clients throughout Southern California.