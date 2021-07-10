Rutland Barracks/ M.V Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21B402788

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Katrina Ducharme

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: On July 10, 2021, at approximately 0630 hours

STREET: VT RT 30

TOWN: Poultney

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Lake St. Catherine Golf Course

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Erica Joanne Adams

AGE: 40

SEAT BELT? YES

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fort Edward, NY

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: JEEP

VEHICLE MODEL: Cherokee

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaling Damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On July 10, 2021, at approximately 0630 hours, Troopers of the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were dispatched to a single motor vehicle crash into a eletctric utility pole on Vermont Route 30 in the Town of Poultney. During the investigation, the operator, Erica Adams, was traveling north on Vermont Route 30 when a small animal crossed the road. Adams attempted to swerve to avoid striking the animal and struck the electrical utility pole.

The Vermont State Police were assisted by the following agencies, R&D towing, Poultney Fire Department, and Green Mountain Power.

