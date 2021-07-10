Rutland Barracks/ M.V Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21B402788
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Katrina Ducharme
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: On July 10, 2021, at approximately 0630 hours
STREET: VT RT 30
TOWN: Poultney
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Lake St. Catherine Golf Course
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Erica Joanne Adams
AGE: 40
SEAT BELT? YES
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fort Edward, NY
VEHICLE YEAR: 2017
VEHICLE MAKE: JEEP
VEHICLE MODEL: Cherokee
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaling Damage
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On July 10, 2021, at approximately 0630 hours, Troopers of the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were dispatched to a single motor vehicle crash into a eletctric utility pole on Vermont Route 30 in the Town of Poultney. During the investigation, the operator, Erica Adams, was traveling north on Vermont Route 30 when a small animal crossed the road. Adams attempted to swerve to avoid striking the animal and struck the electrical utility pole.
The Vermont State Police were assisted by the following agencies, R&D towing, Poultney Fire Department, and Green Mountain Power.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint:
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
COURT ACTION: N/A
COURT: Rutland
COURT DATE/TIME:
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.
Trooper Katrina R. Ducharme
UOF Instructor / DRE
Vermont State Police
New Haven Barracks
2490 Ethan Allen Highway
New Haven, VT, 05472
