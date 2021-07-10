Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 214 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,459 in the last 365 days.

Rutland Barracks/ M.V Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 21B402788           

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Katrina Ducharme

STATION: Rutland                           

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: On July 10, 2021, at approximately 0630 hours

STREET: VT RT 30

TOWN: Poultney

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Lake St. Catherine Golf Course

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Erica Joanne Adams

AGE: 40

SEAT BELT? YES

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fort Edward, NY

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: JEEP

VEHICLE MODEL: Cherokee

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaling Damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On July 10, 2021, at approximately 0630 hours, Troopers of the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks were dispatched to a single motor vehicle crash into a eletctric utility pole on Vermont Route 30 in the Town of Poultney. During the investigation, the operator, Erica Adams, was traveling north on Vermont Route 30 when a small animal crossed the road. Adams attempted to swerve to avoid striking the animal and struck the electrical utility pole.

 

The Vermont State Police were assisted by the following agencies, R&D towing, Poultney Fire Department, and Green Mountain Power.

 

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint:

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A          

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: N/A

COURT: Rutland

COURT DATE/TIME:

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

 

 

 

Trooper Katrina R. Ducharme

UOF Instructor / DRE

 

Vermont State Police

New Haven Barracks

2490 Ethan Allen Highway

New Haven, VT, 05472

 

Katrina.Ducharme@vermont.gov

Twitter: @vsp_katrina

Instagram: @vsp_katrina

 

You just read:

Rutland Barracks/ M.V Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.