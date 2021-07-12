Meshauwn Releases Debut EP "Big Me$h"

FORT WORTH, TX, USA, July 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fort Worth Texas’ own Meshauwn is breaking onto the scene with her ‘BIG ME$H’ EP.

Boasting on the opening track ‘Relay’ with fiery flow, flawless punchlines and a cool confidence Meshauwn cements herself as top tier artist. ‘Handle That’ follows as a carnal anthem over distorted 808’s, minimal production, raw imagery and raunchy one liners. Audio snippets from Nicki Minaj and other clips act as a Segway in between tracks further embedding Meshauwn’s Queen status and persona. Under management with Heavyhittazmngmt -who are also the management team for Hip Hop star Yella Beezy, DJ Ice, teen producer Ziggymadeit, & Jose Bodega- Meshauwn’s trajectory to the top is in place.

Currently on tour and accepting tour dates and interviews Meshauwn’s grind never stops. Continuing with the boss moves Meshauwn gets in her bag on ‘Rude’, braggadocio bars, booming 808’s and incessant hit hats keep the pace moving. ‘Throw It’ is a strip club anthem with an energetic instrumental and an infectious chorus Meshauwn’s knack for song writing, structure, and street anthems breaks through track after track. ‘Momma Speaks’ concludes the album and acts as a mission statement and prediction to the promise and pact of Meshauwn’s pledge for perseverance.”

https://smarturl.it/BigMesh

