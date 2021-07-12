Dave Crawford To Head Up DealerBuilt Sales Team
DealerBuilt hires well-known automotive industry veteran to build sales team and drive revenue for ceDMS
When you get an opportunity to join a company that is laser-focused on doing the right thing for its dealers and its employees; and that company has a proven track record of doing so, you jump at it.”GRAPEVINE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DealerBuilt, an enterprise ceDMS™ (customer experience Dealer Management System) provider for automobile dealers nationwide, today announced the appointment of Dave Crawford as Vice President of Sales. Crawford will be responsible for leading revenue efforts and building out the sales team.
— Dave Crawford, DealerBuilt Vice President of Sales
Crawford brings over thirty years of experience within the retail automotive industry to DealerBuilt, with a lengthy leadership background guiding sales organizations including Cox Automotive™ and Spireon, Inc. Before joining DealerBuilt, Crawford was Director of Sales for Xtime, a Cox Automotive™ brand. At Xtime, he led teams in the U.S. and Canada offering fixed operations software programs to automobile dealerships in both countries. In 1999, Crawford started his career at Cox Automotive™ as one of the first employees at AutoTrader.com where he helped build out and lead the sales organizations in the Northeast and Southwest. He has also spent time working for Zurich Insurance, rounding out his knowledge in the automotive retail industry.
"DealerBuilt continues to expand its leadership team, and I am excited to bring Dave on board. His unique approach to partner with each of our dealers fits well with our corporate culture. In addition to his industry expertise, especially with fixed-operations, Dave can help navigate our ceDMS and fulfill DealerBuilt’s unique ambitions to truly embed the best-in-class consumer experience with our best-in-breed enterprise DMS," said Mike Trasatti, CEO, DealerBuilt.
Commenting on why he joined the company, Crawford stated, “When you get an opportunity to join a company that is laser-focused on doing the right thing for its dealers as well as its employees; and that company has a proven track record of doing so, you jump at it. I have worked for some great organizations, and I am so excited to bring my sales, management, and executive leadership experience to DealerBuilt to create a culture that will drive continued success. The DealerBuilt Customer Experience DMS is an amazing platform that has an equally amazing fixed operations software program built into it, and I am beyond excited to get that message out to the dealer world.”
DealerBuilt was formed in 2008 to bring to market an enterprise DMS that provides a more dealer-centric alternative to the traditional market offerings. DealerBuilt now partners with hundreds of dealerships and dealer groups, combining modern, user-friendly technology, a strong legacy of co-innovation with dealers, and an extensive network of integration partners. DealerBuilt delivers a ceDMS solution that is precisely tailored to each dealer client’s business processes, enterprise transaction, and reporting requirements. It empowers them to realize their unique vision for their dealership.
About DealerBuilt:
DealerBuilt is relied upon by forward-looking auto dealers and dealer groups for its enterprise-class ceDMS (customer experience dealer management system) that empowers each client to realize their unique vision for their dealership. The company’s modern, highly customizable LightYear™ DMS platform is precisely tailored to each dealer client's business processes and enterprise transaction and reporting requirements, delivering exceptional ease of use for staff and actionable insights for managers. Founded by a CPA who owned dealerships, DealerBuilt has a strong legacy of co-innovation with dealers and serves as a trusted guide as clients optimize their use of technology to more efficiently, effectively, and profitability run their dealerships. DealerBuilt is co-headquartered in Grapevine, TX, and Mason City, IA. For more information, visit www.dealerbuilt.com or call (888) 808-0733.
