Rutland Barracks/ DUI Crash Refusal

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 21B402787          

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathaniel Nevison

STATION: Rutland                           

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: On July 10 2021, at approximately 0132 hours

STREET: US RT 7

TOWN: Pittsford

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Linden Heights

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Erin Anne Cameron

AGE: 33

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pittsford, Vermont

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2012

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: 4Runner

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaling Damage

INJURIES: None Reported

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 10 July, 2021, at approximately 0132 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a single vehicle crash in the Town of Pittsford.

Through investigation it was determined Operator #1 (Cameron) was operating vehicle #1, traveling south on US RT 7. Vehicle #1 lost control and exited the roadway via the west shoulder. Vehicle 1 proceeded several feet down an embankment. During the course of the investigation Troopers observed indicators of impairment. Cameron was transported to Rutland State Police Barracks and processed for Driving Under the Influence. Cameron was released to Rutland Regional Medical Center with a citation to appear in court.

 

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Pending

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A          

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

COURT ACTION: N/A

COURT: Rutland

COURT DATE/TIME: 26 July 2021

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

