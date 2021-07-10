Rutland Barracks/ DUI Crash Refusal
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21B402787
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathaniel Nevison
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: On July 10 2021, at approximately 0132 hours
STREET: US RT 7
TOWN: Pittsford
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Linden Heights
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Erin Anne Cameron
AGE: 33
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pittsford, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2012
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: 4Runner
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaling Damage
INJURIES: None Reported
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 10 July, 2021, at approximately 0132 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a single vehicle crash in the Town of Pittsford.
Through investigation it was determined Operator #1 (Cameron) was operating vehicle #1, traveling south on US RT 7. Vehicle #1 lost control and exited the roadway via the west shoulder. Vehicle 1 proceeded several feet down an embankment. During the course of the investigation Troopers observed indicators of impairment. Cameron was transported to Rutland State Police Barracks and processed for Driving Under the Influence. Cameron was released to Rutland Regional Medical Center with a citation to appear in court.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Pending
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
COURT ACTION: N/A
COURT: Rutland
COURT DATE/TIME: 26 July 2021
