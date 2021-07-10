Pittsburgh Publicity/Promotions Firm And Clients Nominated For Major Gospel Awards Event

MTS Management Group along with their artists See Your Shadow Songwriting and Chris Bender are nominees for the 2021 Prayze Factor Awards.

ATLANTA, GA, USA, July 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The nominees have been announced for the 2021 Prayze Factor Awards, and to everyone’s delight. artists See Your Shadow Songwriting and Chris Bender are representing MTS Management Group, along with MTS Owner, Michael Stover. The Prayze Factor Awards (Prayze Factor) are designed to expose faith-based arts on a national/international level with major market radio, television and industry exposure. Finalist nominees were selected through two tiers of fan and industry voting. Past seasons of Prayze Factor have yielded over 70 million votes.

"Extremely blessed!" said Michael Stover of MTS. "That's the best way I can describe how I feel. Not only to be nominated for these honors, but to have the opportunity to work with the humble and driven artists that I work with, in this amazing industry."

Finalist for Urban Solo Artist of the Year, Chris Bender is celebrating two widely successful singles in 2021, "The Blood Song", and his most recent, a Top 3 Billboard Magazine Gospel chart hit, "Glad In It." Chris Bender leads his congregation at the Kingdom builder’s Worship Center in Boston, where he can deliver his message of faith and perform his uniquely high-energy gospel to a vast audience.

Finalist for Alternative Group of the Year; See Your Shadow Songwriting is an international iTunes chart-topping songwriting/production co-op, led by Michael “Metropolitan Cowboy” Coleman. With their 25th single release, "It Starts With Hello," See Your Shadow has influenced the Dance Club genre and now traverses the Country market. "I Will Tell Jesus You Said Hello" was a Christian Music Weekly chart hit.

MTS Management Group is a 4-time nominee: Best Manager, Best PR/Marketing, Best Promotions, Record Label. Michael Stover is an internationally accomplished manager and publicist with artists in the United States, Canada, Denmark, Italy, Finland, Austria, and Sweden. With too many artists and collaborations to list here, Michael Stover has led the Country, Roots, Rock and Gospel markets throughout the United States and abroad to major exposure in Radio, Stream, Film and Video.

Watch the Official Finalist Announcement Video: https://youtu.be/8xkiUoH6JP8

For full coverage of the awards please visit https://prayzefactorawards.com.