Road closures on Craig Mountain WMA due to Snake River complex fire activity

Recreationists are encouraged to stay clear of Craig Mountain WMA due to fire activity. The Snake River Complex includes Captain John Creek Fire, Shovel Fire and Hoover Ridge Fires. Smoke jumpers, three dozers and numerous pieces of heavy equipment are actively fighting the Snake River Complex Fire. The complex is an estimated 20,000 acres and is approximately 30 miles south of Lewiston. Evacuations are currently in place for Waha road south of 21 Ranch, Redbird Rd., Waha Glen, Zaza Rd, Stagecoach and all lanes/roads coming off those roads. Please check with the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office for up-to-date evacuation information and sign up for notifications through their office. Further updates can be found on the Idaho Fire Information website: Idaho Fire Information.

