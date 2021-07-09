» News » 2021 » Bennett Spring State Park hosts public information...

Bennett Spring State Park hosts public information meeting July 23

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JULY 9, 2021 – Representatives from Missouri State Parks invite the public to attend an informational meeting at Bennett Spring State Park on Friday, July 23. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at Picnic Shelter B. Picnic Shelter B can be located by turning right onto BSSP 10 Road, just past the store, and then traveling across the Whistle Bridge.

The public is invited to share comments and ask questions about the site and its operations. Representatives from the site will be present to provide information and to answer questions.

Input from the public is important to Missouri State Parks. These informational meetings, which are being held in all state parks and historic sites, help create two-way communication with the public. The meetings give staff the opportunity to let people know the current status and future plans for the park or historic site, and they offer visitors the opportunity to comment on the facilities. For a list of scheduled informational meetings, visit mostateparks.com/page/66611/informational-meetings.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others.

Bennett Spring State Park is on 26250 Highway 64A in Lebanon. For more information about the meeting, call the park at 417-532-4388.

