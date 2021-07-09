Cathill Road to Close for Pipe Installation in West Rockhill Township

King of Prussia, PA – Cathill Road is scheduled to close between Farmers Lane and County Line Road in West Rockhill Township, Bucks County, beginning Friday, July 16, for pipe replacement, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The closure will take place weekdays from 7:00 AM to 3:00 PM through mid-August.

During the closure, Cathill Road motorists will be directed to use County Line Road, Ridge Road, and Lawn Avenue/Farmers Lane. Local access will be maintained during the operation.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur. The schedule is weather dependent.

