District PennDOT 4 Road Report for Week of July 12 to July 16, 2021

07/09/2021

Dunmore, PA – Below you will find the road report for the week of July 12 – July 16, 2021. The first set of information is our short-term projects and standard of care maintenance projects. The second set of information is our long-term projects which will be updated as work within the project changes. Baseball is back: Please note there will be traffic issues at Davis Street, I-81 and Montage Mountain Road, Moosic, at the beginning and end of the games. There will be baseball games on Saturday, July 10 game starting at 6:05 PM and Sunday, July 11, 2021 at 1:05 PM. Home games will return on Tuesday, July 20.

Special Events: Lackawanna County: July 9th from 5-7 PM. Bike Event with the St. Joseph’s Center where families are invited to bike around Weston Field in support of Joe Snedeker and the Go Joe Event. Families can sign up at https://app.mobilecause.com/form/Izlk_A?vid=jymc0 . We will have different representatives from the community there as well!

Click here for Road Report: www.penndot.gov/District4. Road report Road Report Road Report June 12 to July 16, 2021.pdf July 17th Bicycle Rodeo and Safety Training from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the Greenhouse in Nay Aug Park 200 Arthur Ave, Scranton, PA sponsored by Anthracite Bicycle Coalition.