U.S. 422, I-76 Among State Highways Restricted for Bridge Inspections in Montgomery County

King of Prussia PA – U.S. 422 and Interstate 76 are among state highways restricted in Montgomery County for bridge inspections, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedules and locations are:

Monday, July 12, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on westbound I-76 between the U.S. 202 North and Mall Boulevard interchanges in Upper Merion Township, Montgomery County;

Monday, July 12, from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on the eastbound I-76 ramp to northbound U.S. 202 in Upper Merion Township, Montgomery County;

Monday, July 12, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on Route 29 (Gravel Pike) between Route 73 (Big Road) and Spring Mountain Road in Lower Frederick Township, Montgomery County;

Tuesday, July 13, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on Schwenksville Road/Park Avenue between Pennypacker Road and Route 29 (Main Street) in Perkiomen Township and Schwenksville Borough, Montgomery County; and

Wednesday, July 14, through Friday, July 16, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled in both directions on U.S. 422 between the Oaks and Route 363 interchanges in Upper and Lower Providence townships in Montgomery County.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

The inspections are part of PennDOT’s program to inspect bridges at least once every two years. The inspections ensure the safety and overall condition of the structures.

