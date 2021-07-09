Court News ...

The Supreme Court of South Carolina

Re: Automation of the General Sessions Sentencing Sheet Process

ORDER

After gathering input from stakeholders and in an effort to produce clear and concise criminal sentencing information, I find it prudent to automate the General Sessions sentencing sheet process.

Pursuant to the provisions of Article V, Section 4 of the South Carolina Constitution,

IT IS ORDERED that an automated sentencing sheet process be established in Lexington County General Sessions court for documenting the disposition of designated criminal cases beginning July 12, 2021. The automated sentencing sheet process will be implemented in other counties pursuant to future Orders of the Chief Justice.

IT IS FURTHER ORDERED that the use of electronic signatures in the format of s/[typed name] is approved for use in the automated sentencing sheet process by judges, attorneys and clerks of court. The defense attorney shall affix the electronic signature of the defendant on behalf of the defendant to the sentencing sheet only upon satisfaction of the trial judge that the defendant consents to that process and knowingly and intelligently waives any constitutional or statutory right that attaches thereto.

s/Donald W. Beatty C. J. FOR THE COURT

Columbia, South Carolina July 7, 2021