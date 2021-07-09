General Sessions Sentencing Sheet
The Supreme Court of South Carolina
Re: General Sessions Sentencing Sheet
ORDER
Pursuant to Rule 36, SCRCrimP, the attached revised General Sessions Sentencing Sheet, SCCA/217 (7/2021) is approved effective July 12, 2021, as the sentencing sheet to be used in cases disposed of in the South Carolina General Sessions Courts. The form has been updated to include:
- Option to authorize “time spent on monitored house arrest” as part of a credit for time served sentence
- Option to authorize the defendant to be released from the county detention center
- Option of additional requirements for completion during probation
- Addition of Unpaid Application Fee to be paid to the public defender fund
- Addition of the Fraudulent Check Administrative Fee
- Formatting changes that do not affect content
The form will be available on the South Carolina Judicial Branch website at http://www.sccourts.org/forms.
s/Donald W. Beatty C. J. FOR THE COURT
Columbia, South Carolina July 8, 2021