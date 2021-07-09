Court News ...

The Supreme Court of South Carolina

Re: General Sessions Sentencing Sheet

ORDER

Pursuant to Rule 36, SCRCrimP, the attached revised General Sessions Sentencing Sheet, SCCA/217 (7/2021) is approved effective July 12, 2021, as the sentencing sheet to be used in cases disposed of in the South Carolina General Sessions Courts. The form has been updated to include:

Option to authorize “time spent on monitored house arrest” as part of a credit for time served sentence

Option to authorize the defendant to be released from the county detention center

Option of additional requirements for completion during probation

Addition of Unpaid Application Fee to be paid to the public defender fund

Addition of the Fraudulent Check Administrative Fee

Formatting changes that do not affect content

The form will be available on the South Carolina Judicial Branch website at http://www.sccourts.org/forms.

s/Donald W. Beatty C. J. FOR THE COURT

Columbia, South Carolina July 8, 2021