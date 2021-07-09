State Auditor's E-Update - 7/9/2021

1. Message from Auditor Blaha

July is the beginning of training season at the Office of the State Auditor (OSA)! Below you will see Relief Association Trainings (item #2) and Tax Increment Financing (TIF) Trainings (item #3). The OSA is proud to be a resource for local government in Minnesota by offering numerous trainings throughout the year. For a complete list of upcoming trainings, please click here.

The Office of the State Auditor is providing three free webinar training sessions for volunteer fire relief associations. The sessions are being offered on July 14 (new trustee training), July 22 (relief association legislative update), and July 27 (question and answer session). For additional information about the training sessions and to register, click here.

The Office of the State Auditor (OSA) is pleased to offer tax increment financing (TIF) training for county staff who work with TIF in administering the property tax system. Others interested in tax increment financing may participate and find this webinar useful, understanding that the content is targeted to county staff. TIF Authority training is offered in even-numbered years and a recording of last year's training is available on our website.

This free training will be offered in a live webinar format and will be held:

Wednesday, July 14 from 9:30am–12:00pm

Tuesday, July 20 from 1:00–3:30pm

A recording of the webinar will also be available at the OSA website soon after the last session.

For more information and to register, click here.

4. Avoiding Pitfall: Prompt Payment of Local Government Bills

Cities, counties, towns, school districts, and political subdivisions or agencies of local government must pay vendor bills according to the terms of the contract with the vendor. If no contract term applies, the bill must be paid within a “standard payment period” unless there is a good faith dispute over the bill. See Minn. Stat. § 471.425. If the bill is not paid within the standard payment period, the public entity must pay interest charges.

This Avoiding Pitfall is available on our website here.