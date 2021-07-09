Representative Darby Authors Legislation to Support Texas Retired Teachers

by: Rep. Darby, Drew

07/09/2021

AUSTIN, TEXAS - Representative Drew Darby (San Angelo) filed House Bill 120 and joint-authored House Bill 85 during the first called special session of the Texas Legislature to increase benefits for Texas retired teachers. HB 120 would give retired teachers a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA), and HB 85, filed by Representative Glenn Rogers (Graford), would provide retired teachers with a one-time supplemental payment, or "thirteenth check." Governor Greg Abbott added the "thirteenth check" as one of 11 priority items on the special session agenda.

"Texas’ dedicated and deserving retired teachers should feel secure in their retirement benefits, now more than ever as basic expenses like health care continue to rise," said Representative Darby. "More than half of current Teacher Retirement System retirees have never received a COLA during their retirement. The Legislature can and should increase benefits for Texas retired teachers to stabilize their take-home pay now and in the future."

House Bill 120 was recently referred to the House Committee on Pensions, Investments & Financial Services. House Bill 85 was voted unanimously out of same committee on July 9th. For more information and to view a list of joint authors and co-authors, please visit the Texas Legislature Online at capitol.texas.gov/.

Contact: Laramie Stroud

Contact Info