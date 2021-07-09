State Representative Hugh D. Shine Files Property Tax Relief Legislation

by: Rep. Shine, Hugh

07/09/2021

AUSTIN, Texas – State Representative Hugh D. Shine (Temple) filed House Bill 223, 224 and House Joint Resolution 21 today to bring property tax relief to Texans across the state. Governor Greg Abbott issued a proclamation on Wednesday, July 7, for the legislature to convene and address a dozen topics, including property tax relief.

House Bill 223/ House Joint Resolution 21 relates to the reduction of the amount of a limitation on the total amount of ad valorem taxes that may be imposed by a school district on the residence homestead of an individual who is elderly or disabled to reflect any reduction from the preceding tax year in the district's maximum compression rate. The 86th Legislature passed House Bill 3, the school finance reform bill last session. HB 3 provided school M&O tax rate compression for property tax payers, where the state provides additional dollars to school districts in return for lower local school tax rates. Texans over 65 or those who are disabled did not receive this reduction. HB 223/ HJR 21 would put to the voters again the option to extend the tax rate compression from HB 3 to those over 65 or disabled, so they too would see their school M&O tax rate reduced.

"I am thankful for Governor Abbott adding property tax relief to the special session call, it is an issue that is very important to me as well as everyone across Texas. I look forward to working with Senator Paul Bettencourt (Houston), Senator Lois Kolkhorst (Brenham), as well as Representative Donna Howard (Austin) on HB 223 and HJR 21," said Representative Shine.

House Bill 224 relates to the authority of a person who acquires a residence homestead to receive an ad valorem tax exemption for the homestead in the year in which the property is acquired. Under current law, when a homeowner purchases their home they must wait until January 1 of the following year to receive the benefit of their homestead exemptions. HB 224 seeks to address this issue by allowing a homeowner to receive their homestead exemption in the year that they acquire the property.

"House Bill 224 is important because homeowners currently are losing out on anywhere from a few months to almost a full year of their homestead exemption and therefor paying more than they should in property taxes," said Shine. "These pieces of legislation will actually provide Texans will a lower property tax bill."

HB 223, HB 224, and HJR 21 are now waiting for Speaker Dade Phelan (Beaumont) to refer them to a house committee to have a public hearing.

Media Contact: Charlotte E. Blakemore

