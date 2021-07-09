MDOT virtual public meeting July 20 to discuss 2022 improvements on M-25 in St. Clair County

Contact:

Contact: Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117

WHAT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) invites the public to attend a virtual public meeting regarding the proposed improvements along more than 1.5 miles of M-25 from Hancock Street to M-136 in the city of Port Huron and Fort Gratiot Township. Proposed improvements include resurfacing; signal upgrades at the I-94/I-69 connector; sidewalk, drainage, and driveway improvements; and repairs to the Black River Canal bridge.

During this virtual meeting, there will be a brief presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. Questions can be submitted during the meeting using the chat tool.

WHO: MDOT staff and contractors Community stakeholders Local businesses Interested residents

WHEN: Tuesday, July 20, 2021 5 p.m.

How: Click here to join the Microsoft Teams virtual public meeting

To join by phone without using Internet, call 248-509-0316.

Conference ID: 256 793 782#

Accommodations can be made for persons who require mobility, visual, hearing, written, or other assistance for participation. Large print materials, auxiliary aids or the services of interpreters, signers, or readers are available upon request. Please contact Orlando Curry at 517-335-4381 or complete Form 2658 for American Sign Language (ASL) located on the Title VI webpage: www.Michigan.gov/MDOT/0,4616,7-151-9621_31783---,00.html. Requests should be made at least five days prior to the meeting date. Reasonable efforts will be made to provide the requested accommodation or an effective alternative, but accommodations may not be guaranteed.

BACKGROUND: MDOT is currently completing design work for improvements along more than 1.5 miles of the M-25 corridor in Port Huron and Fort Gratiot Township.

Staging of the work zone is expected to begin in March 2022 with shoulder closures and minor impacts on traffic. Most work is expected to begin in April 2022 with an expected fall completion date. MDOT staff and consultants will share plans to maintain traffic on this busy corridor throughout the project.

COMMENT FORM: Public input is being sought to help MDOT recognize and address any concerns that may result from the project. Please provide concerns/comments by Aug. 3. Provide your comments and questions using the online comment form or by mail, e-mail or phone to MDOT Public Involvement Specialist and Hearings Officer Monica Monsma at MonsmaM@Michigan.gov or:

Monica Monsma MDOT Environmental Services Section P.O. Box 30050 Lansing, MI 48909 517-335-4381