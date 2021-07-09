Rebuilding Michigan project on I-69 in St. Clair County preparing to shift traffic starting July 10

Contact:

Agency:

Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117

COUNTY: St. Clair

HIGHWAYS: I-69 M-19 Riley Center Road

CLOSEST CITY: Emmet

ESTIMATED DATE: Saturday, July 10, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: November 2022

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will begin shifting I-69 traffic to the newly built roadway beginning Saturday, July 10. This work is part of a $38 million investment to rebuild nearly 6 miles of I-69 from Miller Road to M-19, and M-19 from I-69 to Burt Road.

Funding for this project is made possible by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program to rebuild the state highways and bridges that are critical to the state's economy and carry the most traffic. The investment strategy is aimed at fixes that result in longer useful lives and improve the condition of the state's infrastructure.

Project map

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS:

Saturday July 10:

Eastbound I-69 will be moved to the newly built lanes on the eastbound roadbed.

Eastbound I-69 ramps at Riley Center Road will reopen to traffic.

Monday, July 12:

The westbound I-69 ramps at M-19 will be closed and detoured. Drivers should use the posted detour via Wales Center Road. These ramps are expected to remain closed through October.

The westbound I-69 entrance ramp at Riley Center Road will be closed and detoured via Wales Center Road. This ramp is expected to remain closed through October.

Week of July 19:

Westbound I-69 traffic will be shifted to the newly built eastbound I-69 roadway.

The westbound I-69 exit ramp at Riley Center Road will be closed and detoured via Capac Road and eastbound I-69.

This work is weather dependent.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will rebuild deteriorating pavement on both I-69 and M-19, providing a new, smoother driving surface for drivers that will last longer than a resurfacing project would provide.