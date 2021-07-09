Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 381 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,762 in the last 365 days.

Rebuilding Michigan project on I-69 in St. Clair County preparing to shift traffic starting July 10

Contact: Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY: St. Clair

HIGHWAYS: I-69 M-19 Riley Center Road

CLOSEST CITY: Emmet

ESTIMATED DATE:             Saturday, July 10, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: November 2022

PROJECT:                           The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will begin shifting I-69 traffic to the newly built roadway beginning Saturday, July 10. This work is part of a $38 million investment to rebuild nearly 6 miles of I-69 from Miller Road to M-19, and M-19 from I-69 to Burt Road.

Funding for this project is made possible by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program to rebuild the state highways and bridges that are critical to the state's economy and carry the most traffic. The investment strategy is aimed at fixes that result in longer useful lives and improve the condition of the state's infrastructure.

Project map

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: 

Saturday July 10:

  • Eastbound I-69 will be moved to the newly built lanes on the eastbound roadbed.
  • Eastbound I-69 ramps at Riley Center Road will reopen to traffic.

Monday, July 12:

  • The westbound I-69 ramps at M-19 will be closed and detoured. Drivers should use the posted detour via Wales Center Road. These ramps are expected to remain closed through October.
  • The westbound I-69 entrance ramp at Riley Center Road will be closed and detoured via Wales Center Road. This ramp is expected to remain closed through October.

Week of July 19:

  • Westbound I-69 traffic will be shifted to the newly built eastbound I-69 roadway.
  • The westbound I-69 exit ramp at Riley Center Road will be closed and detoured via Capac Road and eastbound I-69.

This work is weather dependent.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will rebuild deteriorating pavement on both I-69 and M-19, providing a new, smoother driving surface for drivers that will last longer than a resurfacing project would provide.

I-69 St. Clair County Project Profile

You just read:

Rebuilding Michigan project on I-69 in St. Clair County preparing to shift traffic starting July 10

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.