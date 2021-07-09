Inspection Activities on the Westbound I-376 Parkway West Bridge to Carnegie Next Week

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing inspection activities on I-376 (Parkway West) bridge to Jane Street in Carnegie Borough and Scott Township, Allegheny County will occur Monday through Wednesday, July 12-14 weather permitting.

Lane narrowing will occur on the bridge that carries traffic from westbound I-376 to Jane Street at the Carnegie/Heidelberg (Exit 65) interchange from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Additionally, lane restrictions, controlled by flaggers, will occur as needed on Route 50 and Jane Street under the bridge.

Crews from CDM Smith will conduct the routine bridge inspection.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

