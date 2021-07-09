Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Inspection Activities on the Westbound I-376 Parkway West Bridge to Carnegie Next Week

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing inspection activities on I-376 (Parkway West) bridge to Jane Street in Carnegie Borough and Scott Township, Allegheny County will occur Monday through Wednesday, July 12-14 weather permitting.

Lane narrowing will occur on the bridge that carries traffic from westbound I-376 to Jane Street at the Carnegie/Heidelberg (Exit 65) interchange from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Additionally, lane restrictions, controlled by flaggers, will occur as needed on Route 50 and Jane Street under the bridge.

Crews from CDM Smith will conduct the routine bridge inspection.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

