State
Routes
Local Road Names
Municipalities
Activity
SR 0528
Prospect Rd
Franklin
Patching
SR 0038
Oneida Valley Rd—seg 310-570
Washington/Venango
Paving M-F
SR 4006
Keister Rd—seg 10-100
Cherry
Patching M-TH
SR 3017
Myoma Rd—segs 40-20
Adams
Drainage Pipe Replace M-F
SR 1011
Center Dr-W Slippery Rock Rd-seg 110- 310
Oakland/Concord
Fairfield/Donegal
Edge Patching T-F
SR 0528
Prospect Rd—seg 10/1229
Jackson
Bridge Maint/Repair Joints
M-F
SP 07
Stonehouse Stockpile
Slippery Rock
Maint. of Grounds M
SP 03
Karns City Stockpile
Fairview
Maint. of Grounds T
SR 2006
Mitchell Hill Rd—seg 10-30
Summit
Veg. Control/mowing W
SP 01
Butler Stockpile
Butler
Maint. of Grounds TH
SR 0356
N. Pike Rd Any resident wanting fill dirt
please call 724-284-8800
Winfield/Buffalo
Shoulder work M-T
SR 2018
Sarver Rd Any resident wanting fill dirt
please call 724-284-8800
Winfield/Buffalo
Shoulder work T-W
SR 2015
Monroe Rd Any resident wanting fill dirt please call 724-284-8800
Buffalo
Shoulder work TH-F
SR 2015
Monroe Rd
Buffalo
Pipe Replacement M-F
SR 2014
McQuistion Rd
Butler
Patching M
SR 0356
Center Ave
Butler
Patching
SR 58 &
1001 Parker Pike-Stone Church Rd
Allegheny/Venango
Patching T
SR 4010 &
4012 Branchton Rd & Cemetery Rd
Venango/Washington
Patching W
SR 308 &
138 West Sunbury Rd & N. Washington Rd
Cherry/Marion/
Concord/Washington
Patching TH
SR 308 &
1010 West Sunbury & Hooker/Halston Rd
Cherry/Marion
Clay/Concord
Patching F
You just read:
Butler County Maintenance Activities for the week of July 12
News Provided By
July 09, 2021, 19:42 GMT
Distribution channels:
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.