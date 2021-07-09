Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Butler County Maintenance Activities for the week of July 12

State

Routes

Local Road Names Municipalities Activity SR 0528 Prospect Rd Franklin Patching SR 0038 Oneida Valley Rd—seg 310-570 Washington/Venango Paving            M-F SR 4006 Keister Rd—seg 10-100 Cherry Patching       M-TH SR 3017 Myoma Rd—segs 40-20 Adams Drainage Pipe Replace M-F SR 1011 Center Dr-W Slippery Rock Rd-seg 110- 310

Oakland/Concord

Fairfield/Donegal

Edge Patching T-F SR 0528 Prospect Rd—seg 10/1229 Jackson

Bridge Maint/Repair Joints

M-F

SP 07 Stonehouse Stockpile Slippery Rock Maint. of Grounds       M SP 03 Karns City Stockpile Fairview Maint. of Grounds       T SR 2006 Mitchell Hill Rd—seg 10-30 Summit Veg. Control/mowing W SP 01 Butler Stockpile Butler Maint. of Grounds       TH SR 0356

N. Pike Rd Any resident wanting fill dirt

please call 724-284-8800

Winfield/Buffalo Shoulder work          M-T SR 2018

Sarver Rd Any resident wanting fill dirt

please call 724-284-8800

Winfield/Buffalo Shoulder work           T-W SR 2015 Monroe Rd Any resident wanting fill dirt please call 724-284-8800 Buffalo Shoulder work           TH-F SR 2015 Monroe Rd Buffalo Pipe Replacement      M-F SR 2014 McQuistion Rd Butler Patching                     M SR 0356 Center Ave Butler Patching

SR 58 &

1001

Parker Pike-Stone Church Rd Allegheny/Venango Patching         T

SR 4010 &

4012

Branchton Rd & Cemetery Rd Venango/Washington Patching        W

SR 308 &

138

West Sunbury Rd & N. Washington Rd

Cherry/Marion/

Concord/Washington

Patching       TH

SR 308 &

1010

West Sunbury & Hooker/Halston Rd

Cherry/Marion

Clay/Concord

Patching        F

Butler County Maintenance Activities for the week of July 12

