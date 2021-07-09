Water Valve Replacement Work Begins Monday in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing water valve replacement work in various locations in City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County will begin Monday, July 12 weather permitting.

Lane restrictions will occur daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through early August in the following locations:

Route 2108 Forbes Avenue at the intersection with South Dithridge Street

Route 2122 Butler Street at the intersection with Stanton Avenue

Route 2122 Butler Street at the intersection with McCandless Avenue

Work will not occur simultaneously in all three locations.

Crews from Independent Enterprises, Inc. will conduct valve replacement work for PWSA.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For additional information contact Jacob Bishop at 412-255-8800 .

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412 429-5010

