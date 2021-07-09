Royalton Barracks / Enabling Consumption of Alcohol, Dispensing Cannabis to those under 21, and Contributing to Juvenile Delinquency
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B200647
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sergeant Christopher Blais
STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 7/9/21 1100
INCIDENT LOCATION: Coutermarsh St, Hartland, VT
VIOLATION: Enabling Consumption (alcohol), Dispensing Cannabis to Persons Under 21, Contributing to Juvenile Delinquency
ACCUSED: Tamara Brown
AGE:42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartland, VT
VICTIM: Not listed due to age (Juveniles)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 7/9/21 Tamara Brown was issued a criminal citation after a months long investigation conducted by Detectives with the Vermont State Police and investigators from the Vermont Department of Children and Families. Brown was charged with Enabling Consumption of Alcohol, Dispensing Cannabis to those under 21, and Contributing to Juvenile Delinquency, for allegedly providing alcohol and cannabis to two juveniles under the age of 18. Brown is scheduled to appear at the Windsor County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 8/31/21 to answer to the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/31/21 0800
COURT: Windsor County Superior Court, Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
Detective Sergeant Christopher Blais
BCI Troop B East, Royalton Barracks
2011 VT Rt 107, Bethel, VT 05032
(Office) 802-234-9933