Royalton Barracks / Enabling Consumption of Alcohol, Dispensing Cannabis to those under 21, and Contributing to Juvenile Delinquency

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B200647

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sergeant Christopher Blais

STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 7/9/21 1100

INCIDENT LOCATION: Coutermarsh St, Hartland, VT

VIOLATION: Enabling Consumption (alcohol), Dispensing Cannabis to Persons Under 21, Contributing to Juvenile Delinquency

ACCUSED: Tamara Brown

AGE:42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartland, VT

VICTIM: Not listed due to age (Juveniles)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 7/9/21 Tamara Brown was issued a criminal citation after a months long investigation conducted by Detectives with the Vermont State Police and investigators from the Vermont Department of Children and Families. Brown was charged with Enabling Consumption of Alcohol, Dispensing Cannabis to those under 21, and Contributing to Juvenile Delinquency, for allegedly providing alcohol and cannabis to two juveniles under the age of 18. Brown is scheduled to appear at the Windsor County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 8/31/21 to answer to the above charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/31/21 0800

COURT: Windsor County Superior Court, Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

Detective Sergeant Christopher Blais

BCI Troop B East, Royalton Barracks

2011 VT Rt 107, Bethel, VT 05032

(Office) 802-234-9933