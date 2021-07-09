Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Vehicle Sought in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 900 Block of Sheridan Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a vehicle in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, July 9, 2021, in the 900 block of Sheridan Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 1:36 am, the suspects approached the victims, who were seated in a vehicle, at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victims’ vehicle. The victims complied and the suspects fled the scene in the vehicle.

 

The vehicle is described as a black Honda Accord with DC tag GI4855 and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who has information about the vehicle, or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

