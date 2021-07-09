Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Arrest Made and an Additional Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) and Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: Unit Block of I (Eye) Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District announce an arrest has been made and an additional suspect is sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) and Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, in the Unit block of I (Eye) Street, Southeast.

 

At approximately 7:43 pm, the suspects approached the victims, in a parking structure, at the listed location. The suspects brandished a handgun and stun gun and demanded the victims’ property. A struggle ensued and one of the suspects shot a victim. The suspects then fled the scene. The injured victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of life threatening injuries.

 

On Friday, July 9, 2021, 30 year-old Donte Craig Johnson, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) and Robbery.

 

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this offense should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

Arrest Made and an Additional Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) and Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: Unit Block of I (Eye) Street, Southeast

