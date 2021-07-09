Large Project Loan Program Rules Now Final

New rules for the Large Project Loan Program have been promulgated and can be found on the Secretary of State's Administrative Rules page at rules.wyo.gov under the Business Council (085) tab. Click on Economic Planning & Partnership Challenge Loan Program (0004), Chapter 6: Large Project Loan Program.

Additional details about the Large Loan program are available on the Wyoming Business Council's website.

For more information or questions, contact Josh Keefe, WBC Finance Manager, at josh.keefe@wyo.gov.

LARGE PROJECT LOAN PROGRAM

The Economic Development Large Project Loan program authorizes the Wyoming State Treasurer to lend funds for the benefit of proposed or existing Wyoming businesses. The loan may finance the purchase, construction, and installation of buildings or equipment that will add economic value to goods, services, or resources within the state of Wyoming.