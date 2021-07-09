7/9/2021

CFO & State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis: Urban Search & Rescue Task Force 6 Deployed to Assist with Tropical Storm Elsa Recovery

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Following Tropical Storm Elsa making landfall on Wednesday, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) & State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis announced that Urban Search and Rescue (US&R) Task Force 6 will be deployed today with swiftwater assets to support North Port Fire Department for a three-day mission to preform evacuations in North Port due to rising water from Tropical Storm Elsa. The State Fire Marshal’s Office oversees Florida’s Urban Search and Rescue Task Force (US&R) teams, which are deployed to aid communities that have been impacted by a natural or man-made disaster. CFO & State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis said, “We are still continuing to see the effects of Tropical Storm Elsa along Florida’s Gulf Coast, and I am very appreciative of US&R Task Force 6 for stepping up and assisting with recovery efforts. These heroes just returned home from search and rescue operations at Surfside and now they are going to North Port to provide marine resources and support the Elsa recovery mission. These dedicated and elite first responders will bring equipment and resources to support Floridians in need, and I cannot thank them enough for their service.”

