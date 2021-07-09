Representative Morales Returns to Austin and the Legislature Convenes in Special Session

by: Rep. Morales, Eddie

07/08/2021

Austin, TX -- Today, Speaker Dade Phelan gaveled in the House of Representatives for the Opening Day of the 87th Legislature, 1st Called Special Session. Special sessions are 30 days long and can only be convened if ordered by the Governor.

Yesterday, Governor Abbott issued a proclamation listing off the 12 priorities that he wants the Legislature to address during this special session. Special Session agenda items will include: bail reform, election integrity, border security funding, social media censorship, article ten funding, family violence prevention, youth sports, abortion-inducing drugs, a thirteenth check for retired teachers, critical race theory, and additional appropriation for property-tax relief, the foster-care system, and cybersecurity threats. The full proclamation can be viewed here.

"While not all the issues we have returned for are issues I agree with or intend to support, I applaud the Governor for prioritizing several critical issues like border security, retired teachers, and our foster-care system." Representative Morales added, “I am excited to be back in Austin, ready to get to work on these issues to improve the lives of my constituents and all Texans."

Representative Eddie Morales, Jr. is currently serving his first term as the State Representative for House District 74, which includes the counties of Brewster, Culberson, Hudspeth, Jeff Davis, Kinney, Loving, Maverick, Pecos, Presidio, Reeves, Terrell, and Val Verde.

