Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 372 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,827 in the last 365 days.

New northbound I-5 HOV lane between DuPont and Lakewood opens Sunday, July 11

Doug Adamson, communications, 360-357-2716

Lane helps relieve chronic traffic congestion, encourages carpooling

LAKEWOOD – In a major construction milestone, a new 4.5 mile-long northbound HOV lane between DuPont and Lakewood will open on Interstate 5 on Sunday, July 11.

“High occupancy vehicle lanes maximize the movement of people and improve trip reliability, especially for those who share the ride,” said Washington State Department of Transportation Regional Administrator John Wynands. “Ultimately these improvements will benefit everyone using the corridor.” 

HOV lanes – or carpool lanes – also help transit keep reliable schedules and provide a less-congested lane for first responders.

The new southbound I-5 HOV lane will open in early August.

The work is part of the I-5 - Steilacoom-DuPont Rd. to Thorne Lane - Corridor Improvements project. Crews rebuilt two interchanges to improve traffic flow between Lakewood, JBLM, Camp Murray, Tillicum and I-5. The new interchanges also removed a potential conflict between passenger trains and vehicles, and people who walk or roll.

The project is anticipated to finish later this year.

Future plans WSDOT proposes to complete work on I-5 that will extend the HOV lane in both directions into the DuPont area during 2023. WSDOT’s overarching goal is to complete the HOV system between DuPont and the new HOV lanes that are nearly complete in Tacoma.

 

You just read:

New northbound I-5 HOV lane between DuPont and Lakewood opens Sunday, July 11

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.