This Week in the Missouri Senate for July 9: SB 57 and SB 36

JEFFERSON CITY — This Week in the Missouri Senate reviews Senate Bill 57, legislation that modifies provisions relating to funding to certain organizations to deter criminal behavior, and Senate Bill 36, a measure that establishes the Capitol Complex Tax Credit Act.
