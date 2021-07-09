Project updates for the Week of July 12, 2021

TYLER – TxDOT is planning to conduct the following construction and maintenance work in the district during the Week of July 12, 2021. Work schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention in work zones.

----------------------------------------

In Rusk County, motorists can expect lane closures and delays as overlay operations get underway Monday on SH 43 in Tatum starting at the Panola County line and moving south. Work includes paving the intersection at SH 43 and SH 149. Alternate routes are encouraged. Get more information in the Rusk County section of this release.

----------------------------------------

Anderson County – Palestine Maintenance plans to continue level up/patches on FM 315. Expect lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car managing traffic control.

Anderson County construction projects updates:

County Road Off-System Bridge Project

• Limits: Various locations in Anderson County

• Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC

• Cost: $1.5 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

Final cleanup activities are ongoing on the CR 458 and CR 468 bridges and roadway elements. The project consists of construction of bridges, storm sewer, guardrail, base, pavement surfaces, and pavement markings.

US 79 Super 2 Project

• Limits: From 0.5 mile northeast of Loop 256 to the Anderson/Cherokee County line

• Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

• Cost: $14.4 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2022

Work is ongoing on the shoulders and driveways, and to place drainage structures. The work zone speed limit is 60 mph. Expect lane closures and delays. The project is widening for a Super 2, and includes sub-grade work, surface treatment, base and surface hot-mix asphalt, widening structures, bridge rail, metal beam guard fence, signage, and permanent striping.

----------------------------------------

Cherokee County – Jacksonville Maintenance plans to conduct overlay work on FM 2493 from US 69 to FM 177. The Rusk crew plans to conduct base repairs on various state roadways around the county. Expect lane closures at both locations with flaggers providing traffic control.

Cherokee County construction projects updates:

FM 22 Safety Widening and Bridge Replacement Project

• Limits: From CR 1512 west of Gallatin, east to SH 110

• Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC

• Cost: $5.5 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2022

Bridge construction continues at Sandy Creek with the road closed to traffic. Drivers should follow the marked detour route to navigate through the work zone. The project will widen the existing roadway, replace three bridges, and incorporate safety upgrades.

US 84 Widening

• Limits: From 0.43 mi east of SH 110 in Rusk, northeast to the Rusk County line in Reklaw

• Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

• Cost: $7.9 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2022

The contractor is working to clear the right-of-way. Expect lane closures with delays possible. The project will widen and resurface the roadway, and add safety upgrades.

FM 235 Safety Widening

• Limits: From SH 110 going east to FM 2274

• Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

• Cost: $3.5 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021

Work includes drainage upgrades and the start of hot mix operations. Expect lane closures with a pilot car managing traffic. The project will widen the existing roadway and incorporate safety upgrades.

FM 241 Safety Widening

• Limits: From US 69 going southeast to SH 21

• Contractor: A. L. Helmcamp, Inc.

• Cost: $5.5 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

No work is scheduled. The project is widening the existing roadway and incorporating safety upgrades.

County Road Bridge Replacement Project

• Limits: CR 2905 at Bowles Crk; CR 2614 at Beans Crk; CR 1504 at Turnpike Crk; CR 3203 at Mills Crk.

• Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC

• Cost: $1.9 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

No work is scheduled on CR 3203 and CR 1504. Both roadways are open to traffic. Construction of the new bridges is ongoing on CR 2905 and CR 2614. Both roads are closed to through traffic. The project is replacing the existing bridges at each location with new structures.

SH 204 Super-2 Widening Project

• Limits: From US 79 in Jacksonville southeast to SH 110

• Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

• Cost: $13.7 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

Current work includes placing the PFC surface, seeding, and project cleanup. Expect lane closures with a pilot car managing traffic. The project is adding passing lanes and includes safety upgrades.

US 69 Sidewalks in Jacksonville

• Limits: From Nacogdoches St. to Tena St. in Jacksonville

• Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC

• Cost: $507,099.00

• Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

No work is scheduled. The project is constructing sidewalks along US 69 in Jacksonville.

US 79 Rehabilitation Project

• Limits: From 0.16 mile east of SH 110 to the Mud Creek Relief Bridge

• Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

• Cost: $8.2 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

The contractor plans to begin replacing the bridge joints. Expect lane closures. The work zone speed limit is 60 mph. The project is rebuilding the roadway pavement and upgrading bridge rail.

----------------------------------------

Gregg County – Longview Maintenance plans to continue bridge repairs on structures around the county. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.

Gregg County construction projects updates:

US 259 Improvements

• Limits: Loop 281 north to curbed median

• Contractor: Longview Road and Bridge

• Cost: $1.09 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: July 2021

Night work is underway. Operations will be conducted from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday nights until completion. Expect lanes closures. The project consists of constructing concrete curb and gutter in key locations in the median, asphalt work, new signs, and striping.

Spur 63/McCann Road Bridge Project

• Limits: From McCann Road, north to Glencrest Lane

• Contractor: Leland Bradlee Construction

• Anticipated Completion Date: November 2021

This is part of the City of Longview’s Guthrie Creek Trail project. It consists of building a bridge over Guthrie Creek to allow bicyclist and pedestrians to travel under Spur 63. Expect lane closures and delays as traffic is reduced to two lanes, one northbound and one southbound, to allow the contractor to build half of the bridge. Traffic will be switched later to complete the bridge construction.

US 80 Improvements Project

• Limits: Eastman Road for one mile east

• Contractor: Longview Road and Bridge

• Cost: $1 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: July 2021

Night work is underway on this project that consists of constructing concrete curb and gutter in key locations in the median, an asphalt overlay, new signs, and striping. Construction will be conducted from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday nights. Expect lane closures and delays.

FM 2204, etc., Safety Improvement Project

• Limits: US 259 Bypass to SH 322

• Contractor: Stateline Construction

• Cost: $3.8 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: November 2021

The contractor plans to work on drainage upgrades and driveways. Expect lane closures and delays. This project consists of culverts, safety end treatments, drainage upgrades, new metal beam guard fence and driveway asphalt.

FM 2206/Harrison Road

• Limits: From Loop 281 to Fisher Rd.

• Contractor: East Texas Bridge

• Cost: $15.1 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: December 2021

Current work includes extending culverts and constructing detours. Expect lane closures and delays. The project consists of widening the two-lane road to four lanes with a center turn lane. Work includes drainage structures, flexible base, curb and gutter, sidewalks, hot mix, and pavement markings.

FM 2206/Harrison Road

• Limits: Fisher Rd. to SH 42

• Contractor: East Texas Bridge

• Cost: $14.1 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: May 2022

The contractor is working to extend culverts and construct detours. Expect daytime lane closures and delays. The project consists of widening the two-lane road to four lanes with a center turn lane. Work includes drainage structures, a new bridge, flexible base, hot mix, and pavement markings.

----------------------------------------

Henderson County – Athens Maintenance plans to continue surface repair operations on FM 315 between SH 31E in Chandler and the Van Zandt County line. A second crew plans to conduct edge repairs on FM 315 between FM 3506 and the Anderson County line. Expect lane closures with flaggers managing traffic control.

Henderson County construction projects updates:

SH 198 Bridge Project

• Limits: At theClear Creek Bridge a mile north of RM 3054 at Cedar Creek Reservoir

• Contractor: Copasa Inc.

• Cost: $30.4 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2023

Work continues on the new northbound bridge and roadway elements. Expect lane closures and delays. The project includes replacing bridges, approaches, grading, structures, asphalt concrete pavement base and surface, retaining walls, curb and gutter, MBGF, and pavement markings.

Safety Improvement Project (Anderson & Henderson counties)

• Limits: SH 31, etc.

• Contractor: 3LW Civil, LLC

• Cost: $1.4 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

Final cleanup activities are being conducted. Expect lane closures and delays. The project will replace guardrail on various roadways in Henderson and Anderson counties.

Traffic Signal Project

• Limits: Various locations in Henderson County

• Contractor: Texas Traffic Control Systems, Inc.

• Cost: $1.0 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021

Traffic signal work continues on Loop 256 in Palestine. Expect lane closures and delays. The project consists of improving the intersection and installing a signal.

FM 59 Safety Improvements Project

• Limits: From BS19J in Athens going southwest to Loop 7

• Contractor: Big Creek Construction, LTD.

• Cost: $1.7 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021

Current work on FM 59 includes striping and final cleanup activities. Alternate routes are required. The contract includes grading, asphalt concrete pavement base, base repair, one course surface treatment, concrete pavement surface and markings, metal beam guard fence, structures, signs.

US 175 Widening Project

• Limits: From Loop 7 to FM 804

• Contractor: Reynolds & Kay, LTD

• Cost: $12.1 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

The contractor is scheduled to work on the eastbound lanes. The work zone speed limit is 60 mph. Watch for trucks entering and exiting the lane closure. The project consists of adding shoulders and improving drainage.

SH 334 Bridge Project

• Limits: From Knob Hill in Seven Points (one mile east of SH 274), east to Southland in Gun Barrel City (2.5 miles west of SH 198)

• Contractor: Austin Bridge and Road Services, LP

• Cost: $41.2 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

Final cleanup activities are ongoing. Expect lane closures and delays. The project will upgrade the road from two to four lanes and includes the construction of bridges, storm sewers, guardrails, base, pavement surfaces and markings.

----------------------------------------

Rusk County – Henderson Maintenance plans to begin overlay operations Monday on SH 43 in Tatum from the Panola County line south for 4,200 feet. The job includes paving the SH 43/SH 149 intersection and is expected to take about four days to complete, weather permitting. Expect lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car managing traffic. Use alternate routes to avoid delays.

Rusk County construction projects updates:

Landscape Improvement Project

• Limits: Numerous locations on US 79 and SH 64 in Rusk County

• Contractor: Tightline Construction

• Cost: $172,300.00

• Anticipated Completion Date: August 2021

The project consists of landscape beds and scenic enhancements at numerous locations along US 79 south through town, SH 64, the intersection of US 259 and SH 322, and the SH 64/SH 43 and US 79 intersection. The contractor will be working adjacent to the curb at various locations.

----------------------------------------

Smith County – Tyler Maintenance plans to continue base repairs on FM 15 near Troup. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.

Smith County construction projects updates:

FM 2493 Widening Project

• Limits: From FM 2813 in Gresham south to FM 346 in Flint

• Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC

• Cost: $14.5 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021

The contractor is scheduled to begin placing the final surface striping, sidewalk at FM 346, and conduct miscellaneous project cleanup activities. Expect temporary lane closures and a traffic switch to complete the final striping. The work zone speed limit is 45 mph. The project is widening FM 2493 from two lanes to a four-lane divided roadway with a flush median.

US 69 Overpass at FM 346

• Limits: At FM 346

• Contractor: Longview Bridge & Road, LTD.

• Cost: $16.7 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

The contractor is scheduled to continue roadway reconstruction on the FM 346 intersection as well as ramp work, placing permanent signs, and miscellaneous project cleanup. Expect temporary lane closures on the US 69 ramps during placement of seal coat and surface hot mix asphalt. The work zone speed limit on US 69 is 60 mph. The project includes building a new US 69 bridge over FM 346.

I-20 Upgrades at Barber Road

• Limits: Exit and Entrance ramps to Barber Road

• Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road

• Cost: $1.4 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: August 2021

The contractor will be working on drainage upgrades and driveways during night work. Motorists can expect lane closures on I-20 as well as alternating ramp closures, and delays, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. The project consists of widening of entrance and exit ramps, culverts, drainage upgrades, new metal beam guard fence and bridge rails on the Barber Road overpass, and an asphalt overlay.

SH 135 Widening Project

• Limits: From Arp to Troup

• Contractor: Drewery Construction Co. Inc.

• Cost: $9 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021

The contractor is scheduled to continue final project striping and project cleanup activities. Lane closures are possible. The work zone speed limit is 45 mph. The project is adding passing lanes, improving drainage structures, and pavement resurfacing.

SH 155 Resurfacing Project

• Limits: From Loop 323 in Tyler, southwest to the Anderson County line

• Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

• Cost: $17 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2022

The contractor is scheduled to continue drainage upgrades. Work hours are from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., Sunday through Thursday nights. The project will resurface the roadway, upgrade drainage structures, and repair bridge joints.

US 69 (Glenwood Blvd.) Resurfacing Project in Tyler

• Limits: From Spur 147/Gentry Pkwy to SH 31/Front St.

• Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.

• Cost: $1.3 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

No work is scheduled. When in progress, work will be conducted from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., Sunday through Thursday nights. The project consists of pavement resurfacing.

Guardrail Upgrades

• Limits: At various locations in Smith and Cherokee counties

• Contractor: 3LW Civil, LLC

• Cost: $833,000.00

• Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

No work is scheduled. The project includes safety improvements including guardrail upgrades.

FM 344, etc., Safety Improvements

• Limits: FM 344 – From FM 756 east to SH 110; FM 768 – from Loop 456, S to FM 22

• Contractor: A R Brothers Construction Services, Inc.

• Cost: $1.8 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021

The contractor is scheduled to continue drainage improvements on FM 344. Work also continues to replace driveway pipes on FM 768. Expect lane closures during this work. The project consists of improving drainage, culvert work, and guardrail upgrades.

US 69 (Broadway Ave.) Resurfacing Project

• Limits: From 4th St. to Loop 323

• Contractor: Drewery Construction Co. Inc.

• Cost: $2 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

No work is scheduled. When in progress, work is slated from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday – Thursday, and on Sunday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. The project consists of bridge rail and pavement resurfacing.

Sidewalks at various locations in Smith County

• Limits: SH 64 in Tyler (Entrada Ln. to Parkdale Dr.); SH 110 in Troup (CR 2138 to FM 347); SH 135 in Troup (FM 13 to Tiger Dr.)

• Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC

• Cost: $3.5 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021

Sidewalk and driveway construction are ongoing on SH 64 east of Loop 323 with daily lane closures. It is constructing sidewalks along SH 64W in Tyler, SH 110W in Troup, and SH 135N in Troup.

I-20 Resurfacing Project

• Limits: From FM 849 to 0.8 mile west of US 69

• Contractor: Texas Materials Group, Inc.

• Cost: $3.2 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

No work is scheduled. When work is in progress, the schedule is from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday. The work zone speed limit is 65 mph. The project consists of ramp improvements and frontage road construction.

Loop 323 Resurfacing Project

• Limits: From 0.1 mile west of SH 155, east to 0.8 miles east of US 69 in Tyler

• Contractor: Drewery Construction Co. Inc.

• Cost: $5 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

No work is scheduled. When in progress, work hours are 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., Sunday through Thursday. The project consists of pavement resurfacing.

I-20 Ramp Improvement Project

• Limits: From US 69 to Jim Hogg Rd.

• Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, LTD

• Cost: $14.8 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

No work is scheduled. The project includes ramp improvements and the construction of frontage roads.

----------------------------------------

Van Zandt County – Canton Maintenance plans to continue milling operations on SH 19 south of Canton, and base work on FM 3227. Expect lane closures with flaggers managing traffic.

District Seal Coat

• Limits: All eight counties

• Contractor: Brannan Paving Co. Ltd.

• Cost: $11.8 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: September 2021

Crew 1 – Seal coat operations are being conducted in Henderson County.

• FM 3441 – from SH 31 for 9.1 miles to FM 59

• FM 59 – from FM 753 for 8.4 miles to the Anderson County line

• US 175 – from 0.4 mile west of FM 1616 for 3.9 miles to SH 19S

• SH 19 – from US 175E for 2.9 miles to SH 19S

Van Zandt County construction projects updates:

I-20 Metal Beam Guard Fence (MBGF) Improvements

• Limits: SH 19 in Canton east to MLK Blvd. in Longview (Van Zandt, Smith, Gregg counties)

• Contractor: Sefbo Pipeline Bridge, Inc.

• Cost: $3.5 million

• Anticipated Completed Date: December 2021

Crews are working at night to remove and replace MBGF in the eastbound and westbound mainlanes in Van Zandt County east of SH 19. Expect nightly lane closures managed by message boards and channelizing devices. The project is constructing safety improvements including MBGF and mow strip.

CR 2918, etc. Bridge Replacements

• Limits: CR 2918 @ Steve’s Crk & Steve’s Crk Relief; CR 2708 @ Caney Crk; CR 2319 @ Alligator Crk

• Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.

• Cost: $1.2 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: June 2022

Crews will be working on concrete substructure on CR 2919 and both structures on CR 2918. Both roads will be closed to through traffic at the bridges for the duration of construction. The project will remove and replace four bridges.

Safety Improvement Project

• Limits: FM 47 and other roads in Van Zandt, Anderson, Henderson and Smith counties

• Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC

• Cost: $4.5 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2022

Driveway and drainage structure work continue on Spur 294 in Anderson Co. Expect lane closures. The project includes grading, structure work, guardrail replacement, and bridge rail upgrades.

US 80 Safety Improvements

• Limits: From the Kaufman County line east to SH 19

• Contractor: Baker & Company Construction, LLC

• Cost: $2.5 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: July 2021

Final punch list items are being addressed. No lane closures are anticipated. The project includes improving drainage and culverts, and upgrading guardrails for safety.

----------------------------------------

Wood County – Mineola Maintenance plans to lay hot mix on FM 2966 between FM 515 and the Quitman city limits. Expect lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car managing traffic control.

Wood County construction projects updates:

SH 154 Turn Lane Project

• Limits: From two miles south of FM 515 southeast to 0.5 mile

• Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.

• Cost: $0.9 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: October 2021

Crews will be installing work zone signs and begin pavement widening operations. Expect southbound shoulder closures daily managed by signs and channelizing devices. The project includes pavement widening, hot mix asphalt concrete overlay, signs, and pavement markings.

FM 14 Mill & Inlay Project

• Limits: From FM 1795 (Hawkins) south for 4.3 miles to FM 2015

• Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.

• Cost: $4.3 million

• Anticipated Completion Date: July 2021

Punch list items are being finalized. No lane closures are anticipated. The project includes pavement repair, planing, Superpave base, membrane underseal, Superpave surface, metal beam guard fence, and pavement markings.

----------------------------------------

I-20 Total Maintenance Contract

• Limits: Gregg, Smith and Van Zandt counties

• Contractor: Firemen Excavation, maintenance activities

• Contractor: Andrews Diversified Industries, litter removal

Routine maintenance activities on I-20 are ongoing throughout the week with moving operations.

• Debris Removal/Pothole Repair Inside Lanes: Thursday through all counties

• Debris Removal/Pothole Repair Outside Lanes: Mon., - Wed. in all counties

• Debris Removal/Pothole Repair Frontage Roads/Ramps: Friday in all counties

• Guardrail/Sign Repair: Emergency repairs due to vehicle crashes in all counties

• Bridge Repair Follow-up: All three counties

• Litter Removal: Through all three counties