ADVISORY – UPPER MACUNGIE – MONDAY – PennDOT, Safety Partners to Highlight Heavy Truck Safety During Aggressive Driving Enforcement Wave

On Monday, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will join with Upper Macungie Police Department, Highway Safety Network, and Pennsylvania Motor Truck Association (PMTA) for a media event to promote trucking safety for both motorists and truck drivers during the current statewide Aggressive Driving Enforcement Wave.

The event will feature speakers from Upper Macungie Police and Pennsylvania Motor Truck Association as well as a demonstration of a PMTA safety vehicle.

The event is weather dependent.

WHAT: PennDOT and safety partners will hold a news conference and demonstration promoting heavy truck safety. WHEN: Monday, July 12, 2021; 10:00 AM – 10:30 AM WHERE: Fogel Road and Schantz Road, Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County

MEDIA CONTACT: Sean A. Brown, 610-871-4556 or sebrown@pa.gov

