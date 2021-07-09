Two Night Eastbound Detour on the PA 56 Improvements Project

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced Cottle’s Asphalt Maintenance Inc, of Everett, will detour eastbound Route 56 between Route 3044 (Washington Street) and Johns Streets for a two night detour to place a high friction surface treatment beginning Wednesday, July 14, in the City of Johnstown, Cambria County.

On Wednesday, July 14, the contractor anticipates detouring eastbound Route 56 between Route 3044 (Washington Street) and Johns Street between the hours of 6:00 pm and 6:00 am. Weather and temperature are both a factor in this work being completed. If work cannot take place the first night, it will be moved to the next evening until both weather and temperature can permit two consecutive nights of work.

The detour for this work will follow Route 3044 (Washington Street), to Johns Street and back to Route 56 eastbound.

High Friction Surface treatment will also be placed on the westbound lanes, that work will be done under single-lane closures.

Additional work to take place this season includes the completion of signage upgrades, substructure repairs and protective coating, as well as strip seal gland replacement on the War Memorial bridge, and the replacement of expansion dams on the Point Stadium Bridge. A detour will be placed later this summer for the expansion dam work. More details will be available closer to that date.

Motorists should allow extra time and use caution when traveling in the work zone. They should also be alert for construction vehicles and construction personnel moving within the work area.

Previous work on this project consisted of pavement preservation of Route 56, the substructure rehabilitation of the Kernville Viaduct, as well as the rehabilitation of two retaining walls. Previous roadway work on Route 56 included milling, and resurfacing, guiderail, drainage, a portion of the signage upgrades, a portion of the high friction surface and epoxy deck treatments and other miscellaneous construction.

Work on this $4.8 million project is expected to be completed by late-October 2021. All work is weather dependent.

Media contact: Tara M. Callahan-Henry, 814-696-7101